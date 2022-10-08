Entertainment

To wear bangs or not, that is the question. Options for this fall/winter

Without a doubt, the fringe it has returned with force and there are very few who are resisting to cut it. Short or long, closed or open, straight or curly… Almost all of them are a trend this fall/winter 2022-2023.

A fringe is capable of changing the expression and that is its power. Playing with its shapes and dimensions we can enhance different features of the face. This is well known by great actresses of the stature of Zendaya either Charlize Theron They already wear it and it looks great on them.

And you, ready to join the trend? We tell you what are the best options to wear bangs this fall/winter:

    Con las ondas de Úrsula Coberó

    El flequillo ondulado, inspirado en el que lucieron los Ángeles de Charlie en los setenta, ha vuelto con fuerza. Es especialmente favorecedor para cabellos lisos, puesto que aporta volumen. Además, se recomienda para rostros redondos.

    Para peinarlo, invierte un cepillo redondo para modelarlo y péinalo con secador. No te olvides de fijar las ondas para que el pelo mantenga la nueva forma.

    De lado al estilo de Charlize Theron

    Durante los años diez este flequillo vivió su máximo esplendor y ahora han vuelto con fuerza. Cada vez más celebrities se suman a esta moda y es que favorecen a prácticamente todo tipo de rostros y aportan un aire de sofisticación. 

    Si tienes el cabello rizado, será más sencillo que lo alises antes de peinarlo. 

    Además, este flequillo ofrece la posibilidad de peinarse sin necesidad de cortar. 

    Recto y largo imitando a Dana Paola

    Si al más tradicional de los flequillos lo dejas crecer, obtendrás un peinado moderno, que pega con todo tipo de cabellos, aunque queda especialmente bien con los ondulados. 

    Respecto a los rostros que más favorece, destacan las caras afiladas. La razón es que este flequillo aporta volumen y así contrarresta. 

    Tan rizado como Zendaya

    La decisión de cortarse o no el flequillo es especialmente complicada cuando tienes el pelo rizado y la ardua tarea después de peinarlo. Pero queda fenomenal, especialmente cuando se luce salvaje. Sin tocar ni peinar, pero texturizado. 

    Zendaya es uno de los mejores ejemplos que muestran que se puede lucir flequillo sin necesidad de aplicar tratamientos de calor. 

    Desfilado al estilo de Halle Berry

    Este flequillo también es típico de los setenta. Si no tienes miedo a los trasquilones, puedes rejuvenecer tu imagen con este corte. Es especialmente favorecedor para mujeres que lucen cabellos cortos o medias melenas. 

    Creativo y favorecedor, ideal para las mujeres con pelo liso u ondulado. Y tiene una gran ventaja ¡no hay que peinarlo mucho! 

    Recto y corto siguiendo a Blanca Suárez

    El flequillo más típico y la manera de garantizar que dure más. No importa el largo de tu melena, es siempre favorecedor. Pero, si no tienes el cabello liso, ¡acuérdate de alisarlo!

    También es importante, si quieres mantener el largo, cuidarlo y recortarlo mes a mes. 

