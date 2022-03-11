To which case do you link the raids you carried out today?

The raids simultaneous that the authorities carry out this Thursday in Santiago, Santo Domingo and Punta Cana are linked to a case of money laundering.

An official source of Public ministry revealed to Diario Libre that the raid is related to the seizure of $2,174,750, during an operation carried out in August 2020, in the Port of Haina Oriental.

The dollars seized at that time were camouflaged with sound speakers that were transported in container SMLU7928966.

A week later, on September 1, 2020, the Customs Directorate seized another $2,174,340. Similarly, brought to Dominican territory in two sound speakers from the county of Brooklyn, in New York, United States.

During the raids headed by members of the Public ministry and the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD) this Thursday, March 10, several high-end vehicles have been seized.

According to the source, several people have been detained due to the operation carried out this Thursday, although the number was not specified.