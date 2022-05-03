To which stadium is Club América going to move for its remodeling work?

“The Azteca Stadium is truly the cathedral of soccer, I like it a lot, as an Italian, which is the Vatican of world soccer,” was the expression used by the president of the FIFA, Gianni Infantinoafter his visit to Mexico (and to the America venue) to see the details for the 2024 World Cup which will be carried out in conjunction with USA Y Canada.

Change of Stadium for America

the spectacular Colossus of Santa Ursula It is the highest stage of MX League, being the official home of the Eagles of Americaas well as from the Mexican team. In the search for the Azteca to host the meetings for the 2026 World Cup must meet the requirements imposed by the FIFAIn response, the venue will undergo a remodeling from December 11, after its inauguration in 1966.

Which means the America club will move to play their duels at home in the Barça Stadium in the City of sports, to the now home of the atlantean, in the same way that Blue Cross, and only the coordination of the three sets will have to be assessed for the field to resist. The Colossus of Santa Ursula before the closing date you will have the events of the NFL and the Bad Bunny concert, scheduled for December 10.