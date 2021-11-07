to whom and in which regions

18 out of 20 regions now recognize theexemption from paying the car tax for five years starting from the date of first registration. This is a discount allowed in the presence of certain requirements and only for specific models of cars and means of transport. There are even cases in which the payment of the road tax, for certain vehicles, has been completely abolished.

Free car tax for 5 years: for which vehicles and in which regions the exemption applies

It should be remembered that the powers regarding car taxes, from 1 January 1999, were transferred by law to the regions with ordinary statutes and to the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento. These regions and provinces can entrust the control and collection of vehicle taxes, while these functions for the special statute regions of Sardinia and Friuli Venezia Giulia are carried out by the Revenue Agency.

Taking into account this division of competences, with the awareness therefore that the rules and methods of management and collections could change according to the reference territory, there are now 18 regions in Italy where electric car owners are exempted from the payment of car tax for five years.

It works like this: cars, motorcycles and mopeds with two, three or four wheels, driven by an electric motor, enjoy theexemption from paying motor vehicle taxes for five years from the date of first registration; at the end of this period, in some regions for electric vehicles a reduced tax must be paid of the amount foreseen for the corresponding petrol vehicles, while for motorcycles and mopeds the vehicle tax must be paid in full (here instead we explain when and why withdrawals on current accounts are triggered). The rules – we repeat – still change depending on the residence: here the list of exemptions and extensions 2021.

Currently, at the discount on electric car tax residents in:

Valle d’Aosta

Liguria

Trentino Alto Adige

Veneto

Friuli Venezia Giulia

Emilia Romagna

Tuscany

Umbria

Marche

Lazio

Abruzzo

Molise

Campania

Puglia

Basilicata

Calabria

Sicily

Sardinia.

From the list, they are excluding Piedmont and Lombardy, where different rules apply for this type of exemption.

Free car tax forever

In Piedmont owners of an electric car enjoy thetotal exemption from paying the car tax. Specifically, the owners of:

cars of Euro 6 category (and higher)

electric vehicles and those powered by natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas or powered exclusively by natural gas or LPG from the outset.

Dual fuel petrol / methane or petrol / lpg cars already equipped with the device for circulation with methane or lpg gas at the end of the production cycle and before being placed on the market (therefore, in practice, leaving the factory with the system already installed) and “transformed” electric or dual fuel petrol / methane or petrol / LPG vehicles continue to enjoy the five-year exemption, established by the previous legislation, and, starting from the sixth year, the obligation to pay is triggered.

In Lombardy the exemption from the car tax is permanent for hydrogen cars, while the region recognizes a contribution of 90 euros to those who demolish polluting vehicles and three-year exemption from road tax if they are replaced with Euro 5 or 6 cars, petrol or bi-fuel (petrol / LPG or petrol / methane) or hybrid (petrol / electric). The road tax, on the other hand, is reduced by 50% for 5 years for hybrid cars, registered new from the factory for the first time starting from 1 January 2019, in the absence of scrapping.