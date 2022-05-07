to whom it belongs and how to manage it in the pay slip

The Aid decree, modified again by the Council of Ministers of 5 May, contains a series of urgent measures in the field of national energy policies, business productivity and investment attraction, as well as in the field of social policies and the Ukrainian crisis. This is a series of interventions for 17 billion euros to support families and businesses in difficulty.

Within the draft of the law, in the section of interventions dedicated to citizens and social policies, about 30 million euros are earmarked for the introduction of a new measure aimed at reduction of the tax wedge for workers, pensioners and the unemployed, which is added to the provisions already in force introduced by the Budget Law 2022 (Law no. 234/2021).

Bonus 200 euros

The amount of the new bonus that will be paid in the summer of 2022 to employees, self-employed and pensioners with income is equal to 200 euros under 35 thousand euros. A “one-off” amount foreseen to cope with the increases in energy and raw materials prices deriving from the current economic and political situation.

The categories of recipients are:

– retireeswho will receive it through INPS;

– employeesincluding housekeepers, carers and domestic workers

– self-employeda special fund will be established.

– unemployed And citizenship income recipients.

The payment of the bonus is foreseen:

– in the month of July in favor of pensioners;

– in the months of June And July for employees.

In the calculation of the income threshold to be respected for the legitimate entitlement, all income of any kind must be included with the sole exception of the following:

– dwelling house annuity and related appurtenances;

– severance indemnities;

– arrears of remuneration subject to separate taxation;

– ANF, family allowances e universal single check;

– war checks, vaccination or transfusion compensation;

– attendance allowance.

The amount paid out as a bonus is tax exempt.

The same one-off allowance equal to 200 euros is provided for the unemployed and the zero-hour layoffs who are so in the month of next June. In both cases, the INPS will always pay the contribution in July.

How to manage your paycheck

THE employers are required to recognize the bonus automatically to their subordinate workers. However, the draft of the law decree provides that, should the not due for exceeding the income limit, the company will provide for the recovery of the amount paid out in only solution or in 8 monthly installments starting from December 2022. The management of the bonus therefore seems to be, in the intentions of the legislator, fully assimilated to that already operational for the supplementary IRPEF treatment.

It follows that, in the opinion of the writer, similarly to what has already been done for the recognition of the contribution relief on the portion of subordinate workers, it will be necessary to carry out a presumptive evaluation of the total annual income which will be produced by each employee and then proceed with the relative verification at the end of 2022, when the total income will have become a certain figure.

The amount disbursed in the pay slip by the withholding agent will therefore be exposed as compensation in F24 with a specific tax code soon to be instituted.

Self-employed and professionals

Self-employed workers and freelancers registered with pension funds or to Inps separate management who have income up to 35 thousand euros will receive the contribution. The disbursement methods will be established with a specific decree of the Minister of Labor.

2022 measures already in force

The innovations provided for by Law no. 234/2021, effective from 1 January 2022, provide for:

1) the remodeling of the tax brackets and the modification of personal income tax rates: from 1 January 2022 the brackets from five decrease to four corresponding to the following rates:

– up to 15,000 euros, 23 percent;

– over 15,000 euros and up to 28,000 euros, 25 percent;

– over 28,000 euros and up to 50,000 euros, 35 percent;

– over 50,000 euros, 43 percent.

2) the modification from the extent and methods of calculating the work deductions for income from employment, for income similar to that of dependent employment and other income, and for retirement income. The deduction from the gross tax from this year is equal to:

– 1,880 euros, if the total income does not exceed 15,000 euros. The amount of the deduction actually due cannot be less than 690 euros. For fixed-term employment relationships, the amount of the deduction actually due cannot be less than 1,380 euros;

– 1,910 euros, increased by the product between 1,190 euros and the amount corresponding to the ratio between 28,000 euros, less the total income, and 13,000 euros, if the amount of the total income exceeds 15,000 euros but not 28,000 euros;

– € 1,910, if the total income exceeds € 28,000 but not € 50,000; the deduction is due for the part corresponding to the ratio between the amount of 50,000 euros, less the total income, and the amount of 22,000 euros.

An increase in the deduction is also envisaged, amounting to 65 euros, if the total income exceeds 25,000 euros but not 35,000 euros.

3) the modification from the discipline of supplementary treatment to IRPEF, which is fully due to subjects whose income does not exceed 15,000 euros. If the total income exceeds this limit but in any case up to a maximum of € 28,000, the bonus is due only on the condition that the sum of the following deductions provided for by the TUIR are greater than the gross tax.

In this case, the supplementary treatment is recognized for an amount, in any case not exceeding 1,200 euros, determined to be equal to the difference between the sum of the deductions listed therein and the gross tax.

4) thecontribution exemption of the social security contributions payable by workers: for the pay periods from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, an exemption on the share of social security contributions for disability, old age and survivors dependent on the employee 0.8 percentage points, without prejudice to the rate of calculation of pension benefits. The tax relief concerns exclusively employment relationships, with the exclusion of domestic employment relationships, provided that the taxable salary, set on a monthly basis for thirteen months, does not exceed the monthly amount of 2,692 euros, increased, for the competence in the month of December, of the thirteenth installment (for a total of 35,000 euros per year).

