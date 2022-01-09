to whom the voucher is addressed up to 2500 euros

The Internet Bonus is also scheduled for 2022. Let’s see who it is for and above all what figures can be obtained

The Internet Bonus it was one of the hottest ones in 2020 when the long started pandemic phase which to date shows no sign of subsiding. Thanks to this tool, the families with a ISEE less than 20,000 euros were able to benefit from subsidies to invest under the technology and connections.

Specifically, a grant worth 500 Euros for the purchase of a computer or tablet (from 100 to 300 euros) and for installing a connection to band ultra wide with contract for at least 12 months (from 200 to 400 euros).

Internet Bonus 2022: criteria and methods of use

This time instead the income parameter was reduced. Therefore, even more affluent citizens will be able to request this measure. In reality, the benefit was weighted above all for businesses, who will be the absolute protagonists in this sense.

Last November 9 closed the phase 1, (widely mentioned in the opening of the article) and officially opened the phase 2 as communicated by Ministry of Economic Development.

The resources saved in the first part (about 93 million euros), will be added to those allocated for the second (516 million euros), for a total of 609 million euros.

They range from a minimum of 300 euros to a maximum of 2,000 euros based on the speed of the network that you are going to buy. This will have to result in an improvement of the connection from 30 Mbit / s to over 1 Gbit / s. An additional 500 euros (included in the same voucher) are foreseen for installation costs relating to 1 Gbit / s connections. As regards the duration of the contract, it must be between 18 and 36 months.

How long can the question be advanced? At the moment there is no certain date. We have to wait for the opening of the platform on Infratel, which will accept the requests received.

Once established, there will be 24 months to request the Internet bonus, which will naturally be disbursed until the available resources are exhausted. Based on the amount of the unit voucher, the disbursement estimate ranges from a base of 850,000 bonuses up to 1,400,000 incentives for businesses.