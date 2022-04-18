Sports

To win 12 million pesos in Pumas, what Alan Mozo would earn if he goes to Tigres

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 6 1 minute read

Alan Mozo Pumas player and Tigres players
Alan Mozo Pumas player and Tigres players

It was this Sunday in the game between Rayados and Cougars that the commentator of TUDN and former player of Tigres and Pumas Kikín Fonsecaaffirmed that the Tigres board “goes with everything” in search of hire Alan Mozo, right side of the National University.

More news from Tigers:

He painted for an idol, he is more partying than Gio dos Santos and Tigres shows that he no longer needs him

The rumor of said possible hiring makes sense considering that Waiter has been one of the best assistants last year, he is relatively young at 24 years old and that Tigres has a major problem with the right back, because the ‘chaka‘ has downgraded and Jesus Owners is approaching 34 years.

In addition, the side would join Juan Pablo vigon and Carlos Gonzalez as elements that shone in Pumas and ended up going out to the Monterrey team, where it is vigon the one who has taken leadership recently with his goals and assists.

What Mozo would earn in Pumas

According to the SalarySport portal, Alan Mozo annually receives approximately 12 million pesos, so the offer that he would receive from Tigres would give him the possibility of doubling that salary and reaching up to 24 or 25 million of pesos per year.

More news from Tigers:

The Tigres crack that Gignac despised against Toluca and would kick him out of the club

Source link

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 6 1 minute read

Related Articles

Was he tied up with America? The reason why Funes Mori no longer plays with Rayados

21 mins ago

He has to leave Chivas, who prevents Almeyda’s return to the Flock is filtered

33 mins ago

Reinaldo Rueda, the great favorite to lead the Honduran National Team towards the 2026 World Cup

6 hours ago

The 95 million pesos that Gerardo Martino received for not calling Chicharito al Tri

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button