To win 12 million pesos in Pumas, what Alan Mozo would earn if he goes to Tigres

April 17, 2022 7:41 p.m.

It was this Sunday in the game between Rayados and Cougars that the commentator of TUDN and former player of Tigres and Pumas Kikín Fonsecaaffirmed that the Tigres board “goes with everything” in search of hire Alan Mozo, right side of the National University.

The rumor of said possible hiring makes sense considering that Waiter has been one of the best assistants last year, he is relatively young at 24 years old and that Tigres has a major problem with the right back, because the ‘chaka‘ has downgraded and Jesus Owners is approaching 34 years.

In addition, the side would join Juan Pablo vigon and Carlos Gonzalez as elements that shone in Pumas and ended up going out to the Monterrey team, where it is vigon the one who has taken leadership recently with his goals and assists.

What Mozo would earn in Pumas

According to the SalarySport portal, Alan Mozo annually receives approximately 12 million pesos, so the offer that he would receive from Tigres would give him the possibility of doubling that salary and reaching up to 24 or 25 million of pesos per year.

