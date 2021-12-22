To work off the lunch it can take 12 hours of walking – Lifestyles

ROME – Two glasses of Prosecco to toast, perhaps fried or cheese-based snacks, first courses, second courses, various side dishes and finally desserts. Christmas is the time of the year when people are indulgent about food par excellence, but a dinner on Christmas Eve or a lunch on December 25, depending on the traditions, can weigh quite a lot. The British Dietetic Association estimates that around 6,000 calories per person can be consumed on Christmas day alone and overall over the holidays, it’s no wonder the average adult gains around 0.5-1kg.

But how to dispose of them and above all how long would it take if you wanted to do it? According to the calculation by Amanda Daley, professor of behavioral medicine at the School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences at Loughborough University, for an adult weighing 84 kg it would take about 12 hours of constant walking pace to burn the calories of an adult. average Christmas dinner. The equivalent of walking about 80 kilometers. Or jog for about five or six hours. Obviously, the number of calories at dinner will also depend on which foods you choose to eat, how you prepare them and you are willing to make small sacrifices. For example, cutting your appetizers and appetizers before dinner and opting for dessert only for a slice of Tronchetto di Natale along with two glasses of wine, the calorie count could be around 2,080.

It all depends on age, sex, weight, attention to portions. But physical activity, even if not 12 hours straight, can help in any case. For example, walking around the shops instead of using the car, or taking a bike ride around the neighborhood with the kids to watch the Christmas lights. (HANDLE).