to write is not the Revenue Agency

VAT communications, new scam attempts through e-mail to the detriment of taxpayers.

To report them is theRevenue Agency, with the notice ofJanuary 11, 2022 informing about the campaign phishing in progress.

Calling back at periodic communications of “eliminations” VAT, the scam email invites the taxpayer to click on a link to consult the inconsistencies found and to open an encrypted archive attached to the email.

The Revenue Agency invites you to trash the message.

VAT communications, new scam attempts via email: the Revenue Agency does not write

It is not the first time that scam emails have been sent to taxpayers, and it is not even a novelty that at the center of the phishing attempt there are LIPE, renamed periodic communications of VAT “eliminations”.

The notice published by the Revenue Agency on 11 January 2022 therefore highlights that the email about inconsistencies found must be ignored And trashed as soon as possible, and an example of the type of message sent to taxpayers is shown:





VAT communications, trash the scam email without opening the attachments

As can be seen from the image above, in the new ones e-mail scam is used a sender address which refers to the Revenue Agency. There is also a link, which apparently takes you back to the institutional portal and an encrypted archive.

And it is precisely on this point that the Inland Revenue alerts taxpayers: the attached archive does not refer to the alleged explanations relating to inconsistencies in the periodic VAT “eliminations”, but contains a malicious file.

The Revenue Agency therefore completely disclaims the content of phishing emails, and recommends taxpayers to trash them without opening the attached files.