Tobacco and POS, the whole truth about compulsory and non-compulsory electronic payments

Tobacco and POS, the issue is thorny given that tobacconists instill doubts in taxpayers and the law does not express itself in the protection of consumers. We try to clarify the details to know.

Not high amounts can be paid with electronic traceability means. If the tobacconist says otherwise he is lying and the consumer must not fall for it incorrect commercial practice. A pack of tires, a pen, a Lottery ticket, everything can be bought using the POS. Tobacconists often say that electronic payments are not allowed under five euros. It’s not the truth. The only real fact is that the merchant decreases earnings if it allows the use of the POS. Tobacco and stamps can easily be purchased with the POS and should not be added no surcharge for the request to make the payment with electronic traceability means.

Tobacco and POS, what the law states

The law has been modified over time to adapt to new needs. The fight against tax evasion, in particular, has made it necessary to limit the use of cash as much as possible by reducing the amount from two thousand up to for € 999.99 from next January 1, 2022. At the same time, the obligation was born for exhibitors to obtain a POS reader. In 2012, the minimum electronic payment threshold was set to 30 euros, in 2016 it dropped to five euros, now there are no more limits.

The purpose of the Law is to strengthen the use of traceable means in place of cash. The Cashless plan – cashless – is taking an increasingly clear shape and the legislation introduces benefits to accelerate the achievement of the goal. They have been foreseen funds to facilitate expenses of consumers who choose to pay via POS. All types of goods and services are included, regardless of the amount. Consequently, the Law provides that each merchant – including tobacco owners – must have a POS to allow the customer this payment.

Who has the obligation of the POS?

According to the law, all commercial activities and freelancers must be equipped with a POS reader. They are included in the list artisans, shops and commercial activities – including tobaccos – pizzerias, bars, restaurants, catering businesses, b & bs, the hotels, farmhouses and landlords. In addition, the obligation exists for lawyers, hairdressers, psychologists, accountants and all professionals in general who work with clients.

Given that the obligation is established by the law, one would think that the legislation establishes some sanctions for those who do not have the POS even if they fall within the categories mentioned. Yet this is not the case. There are no fines nor other forms of admonition for the merchant without a reader. The consumer, therefore, is not protected for now but can choose to do not address more to those who do not allow electronic payment.