Tobey and the physicality of the Spaniards decide the challenge

In the big match in round 6 for Group B of EuroCup Valencia beat Taliercio easily beating Venice. Joan Pennaroya’s team dominates from the first minute without looking back thanks to the great physicality of his longs (eloquent 46 to 30 rebounds) and the excellent performance of the returning Mike Tobey author of 16 points to which he adds 8 rebounds helped by 17 of Klemen Prepelic with 5 triples on target. For De Raffaele’s team the positive note is once again the gradual recovery of Michel Bramos who closes with 8 points in his 18 minutes spent on the pitch and the best Martynas Echodas of the season, author of 17 points with 5/5 from the field. 67-81 the final.

Starting quintets: Venice starts with De Nicolao, Tonut, Michele Vitali external, as long as there are Mazzola together with Watt. Valencia deploys Hermannsson in the role of play, Puerto is the guard, Lopez-Arosetgui in the role of the small forward and the two towers Pradilla and Tobey. The Spanish team has to do without long-term residents Dimijtrievic, and Claver, at the last was added Van Rossom positive for Covid-19. Reyer – on the other hand – will have to do without Austin Daye again after a difficult week due to back problems.

First quarter

Super start of Valencia that with Tobey makes a heavy 7-0. The guest break continues with the triple and Xabi 0-12 free in the 3 ‘. The Umana inserts Bramos who puts the first basket of the home team, but the Spaniards fly easily on +16 (4-20). Venice relies on the immense class of Mike Bramos: the captain orogranata places the bomb of 10-20 at 7 ‘. De Raffaele’s team raises the defensive level for a moment and returns to -9, but the French Labeyrie puts the last two points for the 16-27 at the end of the first quarter.

Second quarter

Labeyrie starts where he started with another basket to which Sanders responds with a triple from the corner. Valencia controls the match at will and also gets the new maximum advantage on +16, (24-40 at 15 ‘). Bramos is extraordinary for his commitment and always does something useful for his team: Echodas with the placed finds the -12. A quarter-final that sees Valencia less precise from the field, thanks above all to the good defense of the lagoons: the first half ends at 32-42.

Third fourth

He returns from the long interval with the first basket signed by Tobey, while on the opposite side he puts the first two puti of his game Tonut. The Spaniards – however – have an irrepressible Tobey for him in the 25 ’16 + 8 rebounds. Valencia reaches the maximum advantage with Dubljevic, 38-55 in the 27th minute. Venice, however, tries to return above all with the points of Brooks and Echodas, but the guests respond blow for blow and the third period ends with the free signed by Labeyrie at 47-60.

Fourth quarter.

Phllip opens the last fraction with a 2 + 1 game. The unsportsmanlike sanctioned in Bramos brings 5 ​​points to Valencia, 50-67 in the 31st minute. Prepelic also packs the +20 guest and actually sends the end credits of the match. Pennaroya’s line-up controls the finish with ease and closes 14 points ahead. 67-81 the final.