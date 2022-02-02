Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe enter the Guinness Book of World Records thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home

By now even the stones know that Tobey Maguire And Willem Dafoe are present in Spider-Man: No Way Home not with simple cameos, participation that allowed the two actors to enter the Guinness World Record.

The Guinness World Record, the organization that deals with the certification of each type of record, has made it official that the two actors have beaten the record for the longest ever performance as a Marvel character.

Why did Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe enter the Guinness Book of Records?

Maguire and Dafoe have indeed reprized their iconic iconic roles of Peter Parker And Norman Osborn in No Way Home, respectively, 19 years and 225 days after their first appearance in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man film.

Their appearance meant that they broke the record previously set by Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart. – Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 26, 2022

The record just made official breaks the previous record that belonged to another unforgettable couple of actors of the cinecomic Marvel, or sir Patrick Stewart And Hugh Jackman. Professor Xavier and Logan / Wolverine took on the role of the two mutants in the X-Men films from 2000 to 2017, for a total of 16 years and 228 days of activity.

Spider-Man: No Way Home release date, plot and trailer

We remember that Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived in Italian cinemas on December 15th.

For the first time in movie history, Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero, is exposed and is no longer able to separate his normal life from the high risk of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even higher and more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

The film, directed by Jon Watts and co-produced by Marvel Studios And Sony Pictures, sees a cast consisting of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx And Tony Revolori, although we were all thrilled to applaud the return of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Gardfield And Charlie Cox.