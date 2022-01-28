Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe in the Guinness World Record

As you all know by now, Tobey Maguire And Willem Dafoe have returned to take on the role of Spider-Man and his nemesis the Goblin in No Way Home, third chapter of the MCU saga dedicated to Spider-Man and starring Tom Holland. This participation, in addition to having rekindled the love of the fans towards a never forgotten Trilogy, has also brought the two actors directly into the Guinness World Record.

The couple has indeed gained recognition for “Longest career as a Marvel character in livea action “. Their first appearance dates back to Spider-Man and it happened 19 years and 225 days before their most recent in No Way Home. This got him off the top step of the podium Hugh Jackman And Patrick Stewart who had made their first appearance as Wolverine and Professor Xavier in X-Men of 2000, 16 years 232 days before their most recent appearance in Logan in 2017.

Tobey Maguire after the end of his career as Spider-Man in the Trilogy directed by Sam Raimi he always left with a bad taste in the mouth of fans who wanted to see his return for an eventual four films that had always been in the air. Recently, even the screenwriter came to confirm this impression James Vanderbilt who, during a recent interview with ScreenRant, revealed that the script for the eventual fourth chapter was ready for some time.

For Spider-Man 4, we had a complete script ready to use, and as is often the case when you’re a screenwriter, they called in other great writers to give it some extra flair – he said. They changed a few things, and I think about a year later, they got to a point where – and I don’t know why – they decided it wasn’t the way they were going..

One of the many records of Spider-Man: No Way Home