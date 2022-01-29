Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe – The world record in their hands

Tobey Maguire And Willem Dafoerespectively in the role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man And Norman Osborn / Green Goblin, can now add a world record to their palmares. Let’s find out together what it is.

Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe – The record

Tobey Maguire And Willem Dafoe they recently received, according to the Guinness World Recordsthe world record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel character, in fact, the actors’ first appearances as their respective characters date back to Lotano 2002 with the production of the film Spider-Man. The record therefore derives from the fact that both actors appeared recently Spider-Man No Way Home 2021. Which means the actors played their respective roles in 19 years and 225 days.

This important record was previously held by Hugh Jackman And Patrick Stewart thanks to the respective roles of Wolverine and Professor X. Speaking more specifically of numbers, it was 16 years and 232 days between X-Men of 2000 and Logan of 2017.

The statements of Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe recently released some statements about his role as the character Marvel. The question arises… Will we see him again on the big screen? What can we expect?

Here is his answer: “I will come back if there is something really good“. And then he continued: “Sand it’s just a cameo or a small part, I’m not sure. If it’s something substantial, yes“. The actor also commented on the Goblin’s costume change and its greater resemblance to its comic book counterpart. Willem Dafoe explained how criticism of the original 2002 costume led to the change, effectively abandoning the wearing of a purple hooded helmet and a pair of glasses.

As always, tell us your opinion on our Facebook page and stay tuned to the Orgoglionerd pages for new interesting news and insights.