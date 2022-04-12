Tobey Maguire attends the Billie Eilish concert and… did he dance in the style of Spiderman? | VIDEO

After billie eilish he won Oscar for his interpretation of the theme No time to die, apparently new followers have emerged, among which no less than Spidermanwe refer to Toby Maguire.

During one of the most recent of the young singer who gave in The Forum of Inglewood, in The angels, CaliforniaMaguire could be seen together with his family: his ex-wife, Jennifer Mayeralong with their children, Rubi, 15, and Otis, 12.

However, the presence of the actor did not go unnoticed, because when he entered the venue he was cheered and applauded by the attendees who noticed.

Maybe for a moment the concert of billie eilish was overshadowed by Maguireespecially when the actor began to sing and even dance to the rhythm of the songs.

Will Tobey Maguire star in a new Spider-Man movie?

For many, this could be a relaxing time for the star of Spidermanwho has been rumored for weeks that he could return to play the superhero in the fourth installment of the saga in which he starred.

The foregoing becomes more relevant because it would be under the direction of sam raimiwho is currently promoting his most recent production Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The future is not yet defined Maguire in the franchise, since at the moment he is working with the director Damian Chazelle in the film Babylonwhere you share the camera with Brad pitt, Margot robby, olivia Wilde and the mexican Diego Bald spot.

