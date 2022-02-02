Tobey Maguire in Doctor Strange 2? The clue comes from Portugal

More than a month after the release of Spider-Man No Way Home in theaters, we continue to talk about the actors who took part in the last film directed by Jon Watts.

This time it’s about Tobey Maguire and a rumor that has been circulating on the web for a few days about its possible presence in the new Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness which will be released in Italian cinemas on May 4th (barring unforeseen events) and in the United States on May 6th.

With Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) we will review Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) still upset by the events of Westview, Scarlett Witch will have to help him Supreme Sorcerer to fight a new impending threat.

Tobey Maguire in Doctor Strange 2?

The clue comes straight from the Portugal and it’s making the fans into raptures, everyone wants to see Tobey Maguire once again in the movies of the MCU and they want that much coveted Spider-Man 4 that has never seen the light.

Wanda’s Portuguese voice actress, Mariana Torres recently posted a story with the Portuguese voice actor of Tobey Maguire, Manolo Rey writing “Good things are coming”.

Everything points to the presence of Tobey in Doctor Strange 2 but obviously it is not yet official.



Meanwhile, the our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man And Green Goblin have entered the Guinness World Recordsexact, Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe hold a new record:

Are the two longest-lived actors to have played Marvel characters live (19 years and 225 days), before them Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart in the role of Wolverine and Charles Xavier (16 years and 232 days).

Synopsis of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness:

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Strange continues his search for the Time Stone. But an old friend now an enemy tries to destroy all the Sorcerers on Earth, creating chaos with Strange’s mission and leading him to unleash an unspeakable villain.

Directed by Sam Raimiwe will find once again Benedict Cumberbatch in the shoes of Dr. Stephen Strangewith Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez.