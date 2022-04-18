Tobey Maguire is a fan of Billie Eilish and is proof of it

Tobey Maguire lives a great professional moment thanks to its participation in the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Coming Homewhere he gives life to his version of Peter Parker who finds on the big screen the Spidey interpreted by Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. Fan admiration! The result is that all three actors are at a peak of popularity and getting a lot of attention.

In this sense, many fans ask that Tobey Maguire star Spiderman 4 while the actor leads his personal life in a normal way. So much so that a fan was able to immortalize it on video during a concert by the artist. billie elish enjoy the music like one more admirer of the singer responsible for the hit Bad boy.

Tobey Maguire enjoyed Billie Eilish’s pace

billie elish released his first studio album in 2019: When we all go to sleep, where do we go?. In his career, he achieved two songs with a platinum disc: ocean eyes Yes handsome in addition to seven singles with a gold disc. The album won the Grammys for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2020 awards. Eilish also won Best New Artist and Hit Bad boy it won Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Tobey Maguire He went with his family to the Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles, where billie elish performed one of his last live presentations. Who accompanied the popular actor of Spider Man? His ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, and their children Rubi (15) and Otis (12). Everyone enjoyed the beat of Eilish’s songs and Maguire was captured on video happy to be there.

We don’t know yet if Tobey Maguire will resume his role Spider Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe though it’s likely to be the case given the success of the wall-crawler’s latest entry to the cinema. During this time, the actor will play Babylon with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde and Mexican Diego Calva. A luxury gift!

