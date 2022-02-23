Tobey Maguire: They forget the actor among the nominees of the Critics Choice Super Awards

The awards Critics Choice Super Awards have announced the productions, characters and actors nominated for its next 2022 edition. Although the main superhero film franchises, such as Marvel and DC, are competing for the most relevant categories, there are other series and films that are also emerging as the favorites even though they are outside of the traditional comic book-based adaptations.

It must be remembered that the Critics Choice Super Awards are promoted annually by the Critics Choice Association, with the intention of rewarding the best movies and characters focused on the action, science fiction, horror and fantasy genres, this year being Marvel and its co-partner Sony Pictures the studios that lead the nominations with films such as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home”although of course, DC is not far behind and will have new opportunities to ensure that Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” is recognized after announcing that it will not be able to be voted for the public award that the Oscar will deliver with its vote via Twitter.

In this edition, the Critics Choice Super Awards have made it clear that Marvel was one of the studios that positioned the most productions in the cinema and in the streaming format during 2021, because in the category of “Best Superhero Movie” there are his films: “Black Widow”, “Eternals”, “Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (in co-production with Sony), while in this trio DC has also drawn its strong cards with “Suicide Squad 2” and Zack Snyder’s “Justice League.”

Another of the most disputed categories and one that is most relevant for fans is the one that rewards talent and how “Best Actor in a Superhero Movie” the nominations include John Cena and Idris Elba for “The Suicide Squad 2”; Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”; Tony Leung and Simu Liu for “Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings”. Being the surprise that Tobey Maguire, who also returned as “Spider-Man”is not contemplated in the nomination along with his scene companions.

In the category of actresses in movies of superheroes are Gal Gadot for “The Justice League”; Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh for “Black Widow”, Margot Robbie for “Suicide Squad 2”, Michelle Yeoh for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings” and Zendaya for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Villains also have weight in this award and the actors/characters nominated are: Ben Affleck for “The Last Duel”, Willem Dafoe for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, Idris Elba for “Suicide Squad 2”, Tony Leung for “Shang -Chi and the legend of the 10 rings”, Marina Mazepa and Ray Chase for “Malignant” and Tony Todd for “Candyman”.

In the case of “Best Fantasy or Science Fiction Film” there are the films “Don’t Look Up”, “Dune”, “Free Guy”, “The Green Knight”, “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” and “Swan Song.

The rest of the categories and their nominees are:

best action movie

Gunpowder Milkshake

The Harder They Fall

The Last Duel

Nobody

No Time to Die

Wrath of Man

Best Action Movie Actor

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise

Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall

Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice

Liam Neeson – The Ice Road

Bob Odenkirk – Nobody

Best Actress in an Action Movie

Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

Ana de Armas – No Time to Die

Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake

Regina King – The Harder They Fall

Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die

Maggie Q – The Protégé

Best actor in horror

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman

Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland

Dave Davis – The Vigil

Vincent Lindon – Titane

Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II

Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within

Best Actress in Horror

Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife

Rebecca Hall – The Night House

Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho

Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho

Agathe Rousselle – Titane

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Best Actor in Science Fiction or Fantasy

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Tom Hanks-Finch

Dev Patel – The Green Knight

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

Best Actress in Science Fiction or Fantasy

Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up

Jodie Comer – Free Guy

Rebecca Ferguson – Dune

Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight

