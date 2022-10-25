Tobey Maguire: What has happened to your life after playing Spider-Man?

The return of actor Tobey Maguire in 2021 as Peter Parker in the film spider-man: no way homecaused a stir among the public.

Now what Sam Raimi confirmed that he will shoot the next film of this spiderverse beside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguirefans can’t wait to see this actor on the big screen again.

This is a summary of who Tobey is and what has become of his artistic career, in addition to playing Spider-Man.

the first spider man

As we remember, Tobey Maguire He was the first actor to play Peter Parker in 2002earning the affection of the public with this character at the age of 27.

Before gaining renown in Hollywood, he acted in other films during the 1990s such as The enemy (1993) with Leonardo DiCaprio, love in colors (1998) with Reese Witherspoon, Empire Records (nineteen ninety five)among other.

After Spider-Man, he appeared in different turns of cinema such as drama and mystery in films like Brothers (2009), with Natalie Portman, and The Great Gatsby (2013), with Leonardo DiCaprio.

As the Marvel universe expanded, other great actors like Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland arrived, with their own versions of Peter Parker.

It was in 2021 when the three Peter Parkers were reunited in a single film, Spiderman: No way home, and one of the most celebrated returns was that of Tobey; caused nostalgia after almost 20 years without reprising the role for which he is known.

Tobey made all three films alongside the producer sam raimithe same one that produced the recent film by Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness. Now it is presumed that they will work together again for a new installment of Spider-Man.

Regarding the premiere of the film, no further details are yet known, but it is speculated that it will be released in the 2024.

