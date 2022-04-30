Tobey Maguire will be Charles Chaplin in ‘Babylon’

Tobey Maguire returns to the big screen after his surprise appearance on Spider-Man: No way home and will do it to play the iconic Charles Chaplin in Babylonthe Paramount Pictures film directed by Damien Chazellewho was behind projects like La La Land Y whiplash.

On your dashboard at CinemaCon, held at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegasin the United States, more details were given of the film that is expected to be released in theaters in December 2022 or January 2023. In addition, Maguire will also be one of the producers.

Who completes the cast of ‘Babylon’?

Who will play Peter Parker in Spiderman 3 (2007), will be one of the most important figures in silent cinema worldwide. The film will recreate as a tribute the golden age of Hollywood by portraying what the industry was like in the 1920s and the technological changes it went through until the advent of soundso the transition will be addressed.

Maguire is joined in the cast Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Jean Smart, Lukas Haas, Margot Robbie (who replaced Oscar winner Emma Stone) and even Flea, the bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

“When I first moved to Hollywood, the stars on every door said ‘No actors or dogs allowed.’ We changed that,” said Brad Pitt’s character in one of the previews, according to information from Variety. “What happens on the screen means something,” she added.

More details of the production are still unknown, although it is known that Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie they will be John Gilbert and Clara Bow, respectively. Other characters to be portrayed include Elinor Glyb and studio executive Irving Thalberg, played by Max Minghella.