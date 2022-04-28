Entertainment

Tobey Maguire will demonstrate his acting ability as Charles Chaplin, in ‘Babylon’

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

The actor that we like the most as Spiderman, will demonstrate his acting ability by embodying the legendary master of silent cinema, Charles Chaplin.

So far, despite his acting career, Tobey Maguire has not been recognized for any role other than Peter Parker or “Spider-Man.”

Now, in the production “Babylon”, directed by Damien Chazelle, Oscar winner with “La La Land” and director of “Whiplash”, Tobey Maguire will have the opportunity to show that he can do other types of roles.

In addition to Maguire, the film will also star Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt.

Also read: Margot Robbie becomes the Barbie doll: When is it released?

What is Babylon about?

According to specialized film media, Damien Chazelle will explore how the film industry transitioned from silent to sound, through the story of a star who is unable to adapt to the new times.

When it premieres?

It is scheduled to be released in December 2022, although there is no trailer or teaser yet.

Download our App for free

Download on the App Store
Available on Google Play

Source link

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

The world surprised by the goodbye of Nathanael Cano

6 mins ago

Psychologist declares that Amber Heard suffers from personality disorders

8 mins ago

Benzema ready to scratch Cristiano Ronaldo from the shelves, Spain believes in it!

10 mins ago

Martha Guzmán shares her first photograph without hair

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button