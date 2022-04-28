Tobey Maguire will demonstrate his acting ability as Charles Chaplin, in ‘Babylon’

The actor that we like the most as Spiderman, will demonstrate his acting ability by embodying the legendary master of silent cinema, Charles Chaplin.

So far, despite his acting career, Tobey Maguire has not been recognized for any role other than Peter Parker or “Spider-Man.”

Now, in the production “Babylon”, directed by Damien Chazelle, Oscar winner with “La La Land” and director of “Whiplash”, Tobey Maguire will have the opportunity to show that he can do other types of roles.

In addition to Maguire, the film will also star Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt.

What is Babylon about?

According to specialized film media, Damien Chazelle will explore how the film industry transitioned from silent to sound, through the story of a star who is unable to adapt to the new times.

When it premieres?

It is scheduled to be released in December 2022, although there is no trailer or teaser yet.