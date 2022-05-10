Tobey Maguire will play Charles Chaplin in the movie “Babylon”

In addition to Maguire, this production includes Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde, Margot Robbie and even Flea, the bassist for the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Tobey Maguire will return to theaters, having fulfilled the dream of millions of Spider-Man fans, by appearing in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” And although this new appearance will not be like Peter Parker, he will play another great character in the history of cinema. Maguire will be in charge of giving life to Charles Chaplin in the film “Babylon”.

Brad Pitt wraps up filming for the day on the set of ‘Babylon’ in Los Angeles / The Mega Agency / BACKGRID

“Babylon” will be a tribute to the “golden age” of Hollywood, reliving those 20’s, where the film industry began to witness significant developments such as the arrival of sound to different productions.

This new film about the great comedian will be directed by Damien Chazelle, who has also been present in major productions such as “La La Land” and “Whiplash,” reported the Milenio portal.

In addition to Maguire, great movie personalities such as Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Jean Smart, Lukas Haas, Margot Robbie and even Flea, the band’s bassist, will be present in this production. of rock Red Hot Chili Peppers.

And that’s a wrap on Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon”, easily one of the toughest projects I’ve worked on. Cheers to everyone involved, without a doubt one of the absolute best crews in all of Hollywood. #Babylon #soundspeeds #setlife #iatselocal695 pic.twitter.com/yKwBLaCBRK — Bryan Mendoza (@joeyprimo) October 21, 2021

“When I first moved to Hollywood, the stars on every door said: No actors or dogs allowed. What happens on the screen means something,” said Brad Pitt.

“Babylon” is a drama film written and directed by Damien Chazelle, starring Pitt and Robbie as John Gilbert and Clara Bow, respectively. Tobey serves as executive producer and appears in a supporting role as Charles Chaplin.

Filming was scheduled to take place in California in mid-2020 after obtaining a state tax credit. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead began filming on July 1, 2021.

In late March 2022, Paramount Pictures held a test screening and the screening is reported to have lasted three hours, with audience members calling it “a masterpiece” and “an insane depiction of decade-old Hollywood debauchery.” of 1920».