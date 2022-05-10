Entertainment

Tobey Maguire will play Charles Chaplin in the movie “Babylon”

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

In addition to Maguire, this production includes Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde, Margot Robbie and even Flea, the bassist for the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Tobey Maguire will return to theaters, having fulfilled the dream of millions of Spider-Man fans, by appearing in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” And although this new appearance will not be like Peter Parker, he will play another great character in the history of cinema. Maguire will be in charge of giving life to Charles Chaplin in the film “Babylon”.

Brad Pitt wraps up filming for the day on the set of ‘Babylon’ in Los Angeles / The Mega Agency / BACKGRID

“Babylon” will be a tribute to the “golden age” of Hollywood, reliving those 20’s, where the film industry began to witness significant developments such as the arrival of sound to different productions.

This new film about the great comedian will be directed by Damien Chazelle, who has also been present in major productions such as “La La Land” and “Whiplash,” reported the Milenio portal.

In addition to Maguire, great movie personalities such as Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Jean Smart, Lukas Haas, Margot Robbie and even Flea, the band’s bassist, will be present in this production. of rock Red Hot Chili Peppers.

“When I first moved to Hollywood, the stars on every door said: No actors or dogs allowed. What happens on the screen means something,” said Brad Pitt.

“Babylon” is a drama film written and directed by Damien Chazelle, starring Pitt and Robbie as John Gilbert and Clara Bow, respectively. Tobey serves as executive producer and appears in a supporting role as Charles Chaplin.

Filming was scheduled to take place in California in mid-2020 after obtaining a state tax credit. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead began filming on July 1, 2021.

In late March 2022, Paramount Pictures held a test screening and the screening is reported to have lasted three hours, with audience members calling it “a masterpiece” and “an insane depiction of decade-old Hollywood debauchery.” of 1920».

Part of the cast of the film / Internet Archive

Source link

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Related Articles

When Taylor Swift Had Crazy Sexual Fantasies About Calvin Harris

1 min ago

a preview of the new Marvel shows the co-star

11 mins ago

Justin Bieber Said He Could Be ‘The Next Jake Paul’ After Taking ‘Secret Boxing Lessons’

13 mins ago

10 movies on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button