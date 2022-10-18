Entertainment

Toby Drake, an Englishman with flamenco accents

A few years ago, Toby Drake discovered the magnificent landscape of the Millevaches plateau. He is barely four years old and is amazed by what he discovers. But not everything will be so simple, especially because of the language barrier….

Integration difficulties are a thing of the past. Toby Drake is now a teenager living fully within his adopted territory. However, a need from elsewhere, titillates him. At eighteen, he decides to leave to discover another country…

The man who returns in a limo twenty years later is no longer the same. He is rich in a new culture, a new language and above all he is an accomplished artist trained with the great names of flamenco music…

What if Toby Drake, Hispano-Anglo-Franco-Limousin presented us with his Limousin vibrato? It’s time for the heritage questionnaire!

Professional musician, Toby Drake is back in Limoges and seems to want to establish himself there. Indeed, he has just created a group: Alma Flamenka. An extensive tour is organized by limousine, you will no doubt have the opportunity to go and listen to his group. Precisely, since we are talking about music: what places inspire him in our region?

France Bleu Limousin hopes you had a pleasant trip with the company

Where to applaud Alma Flamenka?

October 21 and 22 at 8:30 p.m. at Espace Noriac in Limoges;

October 29 at 7 p.m. at the Salle Georges-Bizet in Bosmie-l’Aiguille;

November 9 at 7 p.m. in the large amphitheater of the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences;

November 19 at 8:30 p.m. at L’Escalier in Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat;

November 23 at 4 p.m. at the Maison de la Région in Limoges as part of the Éclats d’Email festival;

December 1 at 8 p.m. at the Jean-Gagnant cultural center in Limoges.

