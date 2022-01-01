Toccafondi, a reinforcement for Napoli’s Primavera is on the way

The transfer market winter will officially open on Monday, January 3, but the Naples is already at work to place some purchases immediately. Not only the first team with the possible arrival of Tuanzebe, also the Spring is looking for reinforcements and the work of the blue scout has already produced results.

Duccio Toccafondi is coming: reinforcement for Napoli’s Primavera

In these hours for the training of Nicolò Frustalupi, author of an excellent championship so far, is about to make use of a new player: Duccio Toccafondi. It is a midfielder with strong offensive qualities, also adept at playing from attacking midfielder, who played the first part of the season in the ranks ofEmpoli (Italian Primavera champion team) with whom, however has not collected any presence.

The footballer, born in 2003, was released in mid-December: Napoli sensed the deal and in fact almost concluded the agreement for the arrival of the player. Toccafondi began his career as a footballer in the youth sector of lawn, before moving on toAtalanta, leading club for the training of young people in Italy. The boy then wandered around again on loan to Spice, still in Prato before being released and left at Empoli. Even the Tuscans have decided to release him and now the opportunity to move to Napoli. A useful reinforcement to achieve the goal of salvation.