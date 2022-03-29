today 12,518 cases and 21 deaths

There are 12,518 new cases of Coronavirus in Lombardy, with 21 further deaths. The data are reported in today’s Covid bulletin, Tuesday 29 March 2022.

There are 12,518 new daily cases of Coronavirus registered today in Lombardy out of 99,284 swabs carried out. This was reported in today’s bulletin Tuesday 29 March 2022 issued by the Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours, another 21 deaths have been reported (yesterday there were 8) for a total that since the beginning of the pandemic in Lombardy has reached 39,218 victims. Cases have increased compared to yesterday, when 2,718 infections were recorded out of 23,496 swabs. At the hospital level, hospitalizations in the medical area are increasing, while those in intensive care are slightly decreasing.

Covid: the situation in the hospitals of Lombardy

This is the detailed situation at the level of hospitalizations: there are 1,010 patients hospitalized in the medical departments of hospitals against 967 yesterday, while 46 patients are hospitalized in the intensive care units (yesterday they were 47).

Covid situation in the provinces of Lombardy

Below is the situation in the Lombardy provinces, with the breakdown by area of ​​competence of the infections detected in the last 24 hours. According to what was communicated, in the province of Milan there were 4,088 cases. In the province of Varese there were 1,132 cases, while there were 1,138 in that of Monza and Brianza. TO Bergamo the cases were 822, in Bresciano instead they were 1,612. In Comasco there were 729 cases in the province of Sondrio 166. In the province of Mantua there have been 700 cases, 502 in the province of Lecco and 412 in the province of Cremona. In the province of Praise 148 were registered and finally 687 in the province of Pavia.