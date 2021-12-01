today 12,764 infections and 89 deaths. Intensive care increases, positivity rate of 1.8%

Covid Bulletin of today, Tuesday 30 November 2021. I am 12,764 the positives the Covid tests identified in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health, had been 7,975 yesterday. I am instead 89 the victims in one day, up from yesterday, when they were 65. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 194,270 are currently positive for Covid in Italy, 4,627 more in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total cases are 5,028,547, the deaths 133,828. The discharged and healed are instead 4,700,449, with an increase of 8,041 compared to yesterday.

Boom of molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy: there are 719,972 according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 276,000. As a result, the positivity rate is 1.8%, down from 2.9% yesterday. On the other hand, there are 683 patients in intensive care in Italy, 14 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 64. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 5,227, or 92 more than yesterday.

Lombardy

There are 2,223 new coronavirus positives recorded in the last 24 hours in the province of Milan. According to data released by the Lombardy Region, 163,960 swabs were carried out, with a positivity index of 1.3%. There were 15 deaths, for a total of 34,372 since the start of the pandemic. 848 patients are hospitalized in the region’s hospitals, 31 more than yesterday and 103 in intensive care, four more

Emilia Romagna

There are still more than a thousand (1,086) new cases of Coronavirus positivity identified in Emilia-Romagna in the last 24 hours on the basis of over 38 thousand swabs. There are still ten deaths, including a 57-year-old woman in Reggio Emilia. Active cases are growing, now steadily over 20 thousand, as well as patients. In intensive care there are 75 patients (six more than yesterday), a figure that approaches the critical threshold of 10% of employment, while those in the other Covid departments are 685 (+28). About half of the new positives (516) are asymptomatic, mainly identified through contact tracing. In addition to the 57-year-old from Reggio, there are three victims in the province of Bologna (a 93-year-old man and two women of 84 and 94), three in Ferrara (three women aged 83, 90 and 93), two in Piacenza (two 86 and 92 year old men) and a 79 year old man in the province of Forlì-Cesena. In absolute terms, the province of Bologna is the one with the highest number of infections (360, 37 of which in the Imola area), followed by Modena (158) and Rimini (152).

Lazio

In Lazio, out of 17,628 molecular swabs and 35,398 antigenic swabs for a total of 53,026 tests, there are today 1,253 new positive cases for Covid-19 (more than 132 compared to yesterday), with 611 infections in Rome. In addition, there are 10 deaths (more than 5 compared to yesterday) and 751 recovered. As for the occupancy of hospital beds, there are 708 inpatients (minus 27 compared to yesterday), while intensive care remains stable at 97. This is what emerges from the report of the Lazio local health authorities made known at the end of the task regional force of the general directors of the ASL, hospitals, university polyclinics and the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital, held in videoconference with the Lazio Region Health Councilor Alessio D’Amato. “The ratio between positives and swabs is 2.3 per cent – explains the commissioner -. The estimate of the Rt value is decreasing, just above 1. We have resumed the maximum level of sequencing to intercept the presence of the variants ». In comparison with November 30, 2020, there are fewer 19 deaths, fewer 336 positive cases, less 2,676 hospitalized in the medical area, less 253 hospitalized in intensive care and less 67,523 in home isolation.

Sardinia

In Sardinia there are now 87 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity, based on 2,378 people tested. A total of 9,073 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The Sardinia Region communicates it. There are 13 patients admitted to intensive care units (3 fewer than yesterday). There are 71 patients admitted to the medical area (4 more than yesterday). There are 2,626 cases of home isolation (6 more than yesterday). Two people died in the province of Sassari.

Calabria

New increase in hospital admissions from Covid 19 in Calabria. After yesterday 7 – in the balance between resignations and admissions – in the last 24 hours there are 5 new patients in the medical area with the total rising to 129, a figure that places the region close to the critical threshold of 15% of occupancy of beds, since yesterday the percentage was already 13%. Slight increase, by one unit, even in ICU admissions (17). Three victims with the total reaching 1,499. There are 285 new infections (yesterday 146) but with 5,000 more tampons (7,348 those processed, the highest number reached so far), which brings the positivity rate down from 5.75 to 3.88%. The active cases are 4,414 (+135), the isolates at home 4,268 (+129) and the newly recovered 147. To date, the swabs made have been 1,433,031 with 92,936 positive. The data are communicated by the Prevention Departments of the Asp of the Calabria Region.

Territorially, since the beginning of the pandemic, the positive cases are distributed to: Catanzaro: 329 active cases (17 in the ward, 8 in intensive care, 304 in home isolation); 11,830 cases closed (11,664 recovered, 166 deceased). Cosenza: 1,642 active cases (56 in the ward, 6 in intensive care, 1,580 in home isolation); 27,945 cases closed (27,267 recovered, 678 deceased). Crotone: 162 active cases (3 in ward, 0 in intensive care, 159 in home isolation); cases closed 8,911 (8,792 recovered, 119 deceased). Reggio Calabria: 1,759 active cases (43 in ward, 3 in intensive care, 1,713 in home isolation); 31,311 cases closed (30,891 recovered, 420 deaths). Vibo Valentia: 387 active cases (9 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 378 in home isolation); 7,155 cases closed (7,049 recovered, 106 deaths).

Abruzzo

In light of today’s data, in Abruzzo the occupancy rate of intensive care beds returns to 5% (-1%), while that relating to the non-critical area is still at 8%, in the face of alarm thresholds respectively by 10 and 15%. The weekly incidence of infections per hundred thousand inhabitants, on the other hand, rises and reaches 107. At the territorial level, the highest numbers continue to be those of Teramo, where the incidence is 149. The Chieti area follows, until a few days ago territory with the lowest numbers: the incidence of infections is now at 107. Then there are the Pescarese, with 105, and L’Aquila, with 57.

Marche

The number of hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the Marche is still growing and reaches 110 (+3); on the last day there were no other deaths related to the pandemic with the total remaining at 3,152. This was announced by the Health Service of the Region. In one day, 416 infections were recorded with an incidence rising to 187.70 (yesterday 177.56) per 100 thousand inhabitants. There are currently 24 patients in intensive care (unchanged), of which one in Pediatrics in Ancona, 28 in Semi-intensive and 58 in non-intensive wards, four of which in Pediatrics; six are discharged in one day. Guests in territorial structures are 96 while the people under observation in the emergency rooms are 17. The total of positives (isolated more hospitalized) drop to 5,050 (+3) and quarantines for contact with infected 9,309 (-94). The healed / discharged are 115,657 (+410).

Trentino

There is a new death from Covid in Trentino. This is an unvaccinated 80-year-old man. The new cases registered in the last 24 hours are 199: 71 detected by molecular swabs (out of 956 tests carried out) and 128 by antigenic ones (out of 11,670 tests carried out). The molecular swabs confirm 76 positivity intercepted in the past days by the rapid tests. This was reported in the daily bulletin of the company for the health services of the Province of Trento. There are 52 hospitalized patients, one less than yesterday, due to the four new hospitalizations compared to the five discharges. There are eight patients in intensive care, one more than yesterday. As regards the new positives, most (129) are asymptomatic, while as regards the age groups, the most numerous cases (67) are recorded in the 40-59 year range. Vaccinations are administered at 840,024 doses, of which 376,706 second doses and 43,622 third doses. The 20-49 age group is the one with the highest number of vaccinated with at least one dose (170,715), followed by the 50-59 year-olds (75,612) and the 60-69 year-olds (61,637).

Campania

There are 886 new cases of coronavirus that emerged yesterday in Campania from the analysis of 35,331 tests, 5 new deaths (of which 4 in the last 48 hours and one that occurred previously, but recorded yesterday). In Campania there are 23 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care and 321 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

Piedmont

Piedmont close to a thousand new cases of Covid in a single day: with the outcome of 65,672 diagnostic swabs (of which 51,202 antigenic), 972 cases are confirmed, with a share of asymptomatic 58.5%. The increase in hospitalized patients is slight: + 1 in intensive care, where the total is now 35, in the other wards + 4 and the total number is 383. The positivity rate is 1.6%. Three deaths, none relating to today, over 10 thousand people in home isolation, 10,042; the new healed are 492. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Piedmont there have been 403,316 positive cases, 11,889 victims and 380,967 healings. All data was released by the Region’s Crisis Unit.

Liguria

There are 386 new positives at Covid-19 today in Liguria, compared to 4,908 molecular swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, to which another 15,021 rapid antigenic swabs are added. According to the latest bulletin released by the Region, there are 169 hospitalized patients, 9 more than yesterday. Of these, 20 are in intensive care: 17 of them are unvaccinated. There are three new deaths: the victims since the beginning of the emergency therefore rise to 4,465.

Valle d’Aosta

No deaths and 89 new positive cases at Covid 19 in Valle d’Aosta which bring the total number of infected people since the beginning of the emergency to 13,193. The current positive cases are 676 of which 654 in home isolation, 21 hospitalized in hospital one in intensive care. the total healed are 12,038, +41 compared to yesterday. The cases tested so far are 97,460, the swabs carried out 286,821. Since the beginning of the epidemic, the deaths of people who tested positive for Covid in Valle d’Aosta are 479.

Sicily

There are a total of 545, out of 32,398 swabs processed, the new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Sicily in the last 24 hours. On the island, the current positives rise to 12,545. The data is contained in the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health, from which it emerges that in a single day there were 200 healed, while of the 8 deaths reported today (7,205 from the beginning of the pandemic emergency) one occurred today, 3 yesterday, while the others all refer to the previous days. Of the current positives, 308 patients are hospitalized with symptoms, while 43 patients are in intensive care. This is the breakdown of the new cases on a provincial basis: 96 in Palermo, 215 in Catania, 12 in Messina, 53 in Ragusa, 58 in Trapani, 28 in Syracuse, 32 in Caltanissetta, 33 in Agrigento and 18 in Enna.