today 8,634 cases and 9 deaths

There are 8,634 new cases of Coronavirus in Lombardy, with 9 further deaths. Here is the Covid report today, Thursday 28 April 2022.

There are 8,634 new daily cases of Coronavirus registered today in Lombardy out of 65,725 swabs carried out. This was reported in today’s bulletin Thursday 28 April 2022 issued by the Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours, another 9 deaths have been reported (yesterday there were 26) for a total that since the beginning of the pandemic in Lombardy has reached 39,889 victims. Cases are down compared to yesterday, when 13,110 infections were recorded out of 94,678 swabs. At the hospital level, admissions to the medical area are increasing and the number of patients admitted to intensive care remains stable.

Covid: the situation in the hospitals of Lombardy

This is the detailed situation at the level of hospitalizations: patients admitted to the medical departments of hospitals are 1,261 compared to 1,251 yesterday (10 more) while in the intensive care units a total of 35 patients are hospitalized (even yesterday they were 35 ).

Covid situation in the provinces of Lombardy

Below is the situation in the Lombardy provinces, with the breakdown by area of ​​competence of the infections detected in the last 24 hours. According to what was communicated, in the province of Milan there were 2,635 cases. In the province of Varese the cases were 787, while there were 731 in that of Monza and Brianza. TO Bergamo the cases were 723, in Bresciano instead they were 1,053. In the Comasco 558 cases were registered in the province of Sondrio 178. In the province of Mantua there were 403 cases, 362 in the province of Lecco and 242 in the province of Cremona. In the province of Praise 193 were registered and finally 506 in the province of Pavia.