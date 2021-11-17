today a special from Avvenire is on newsstands







Walls are rising in Europe. It is at this time that Poland announced: in December it will start construction of a barrier to armor the border with Belarus and prevent the entry of migrants. Not an army attempting an armed invasion, but poor and starving refugees who threaten nothing but our shrunken consciences.

For this reason “Avvenire” today, Tuesday 16 November, is on newsstands with a special edition that documents the continent’s desire to close its borders and to close itself in its own selfishness. It does so with an extensive in-depth journalistic work and with strong images in an original graphic design.

“It’s a fact: barbed wire is replacing the stars over the lands of Europe. From East to West, from North to South. It happens out of inertia and malice, out of ideology and fearfulness, it happens out of a loss of roots and meaning. And for emptying of values. The opponents – external and internal – of the Union count on this, on moral deficits and fears “, writes the director Marco Tarquinio in his editorial.

The routes of migrants and refugees and the obstacles that stand in their way; the numbers of their arrivals and reception: everything says that Europe is tempted to become a fortress, even if the deepest heart remains generous and strength can be drawn from there to reverse the trend.

“Luckily there are the” green lanterns “, lit in more and more houses close to the eastern borders of the Union, to signal that piety is not dead and that the civilization of Europe is not entirely crucified on top of sharp barbed wire as scourges – underlines Tarquinio -. And thank goodness the lanterns tell us this in Polish, the language of Karol Wojtyla, Saint John Paul II, witness of the Gospel and prophet of a world where identities are guarded and loved and barriers demolished “.

Appointment at newsstands for remember, watch over and send a heartfelt message to those who are called to decide migration policies in our name as well.

BUY THE DIGITAL COPY