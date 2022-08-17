Today At Apple sessions to remix songs from Katy Perry and Seventeen

Apple has just unveiled a small operation for users of GarageBand, its music creation software. It makes available to new remix sessions featuring Katy Perry and K-pop group Seventeen.

It will thus be possible to remix Katy Perry’s “Harleys in Hawaii” and Seventeen’s “Darl+ing” using GarageBand on iPhone and iPad. According to Cupertino, these sessions will allow anyone to express their inner DJ using tracks from today’s top artists . These should make it possible to personalize these two pieces.

• “Harleys in Hawaii” by Katy Perry

• “Darl+ing” by Seventeen

Remember that remix sessions are available for free download in the GarageBand Sound Library, which also includes a wide variety of free loops, sounds, and instruments which provide all the basics to mix, complete and take original songs in a whole new musical direction. Apple takes the opportunity to focus on various tools from GarageBand like LiveLoops (to remix, rearrange and add new elements to songs) or Remix FX (with its filters, repeaters, etc.).