Today At Apple sessions to remix songs from Katy Perry and Seventeen
Apple has just unveiled a small operation for users of GarageBand, its music creation software. It makes available to new remix sessions featuring Katy Perry and K-pop group Seventeen.
It will thus be possible to remix Katy Perry’s “Harleys in Hawaii” and Seventeen’s “Darl+ing” using GarageBand on iPhone and iPad. According to Cupertino, these sessions will allow
anyone to express their inner DJ using tracks from today’s top artists. These should make it possible to personalize these two pieces.
• “Harleys in Hawaii” by Katy Perry
• “Darl+ing” by Seventeen
Remember that remix sessions are available for free download in the GarageBand Sound Library, which also includes a wide variety of free loops, sounds, and instruments which provide all the basics to mix, complete and take original songs in a whole new musical direction. Apple takes the opportunity to focus on various tools from GarageBand like LiveLoops (to remix, rearrange and add new elements to songs) or Remix FX (with its filters, repeaters, etc.).
Finally, note that as of today, these sessions dedicated to Katy Perry are also offered in Apple Stores around the worldas part of
Today at Apple, Music Discovery: Remixing a Katy Perry Song. So, a Retail Creative Pros will teach users how to remix the track, using GarageBand on iPad and iPhone. It is possible to register on the Today At Apple site (for the Apple Store on the Champs Élysées, for example the next session will take place August 22 from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.).