‘Today comes out in a manageable way’

L’Amanda Seyfried today has all the features of a perfectly accomplished person: success in the workplace and family seems to give a renewed serenity to the star of Chloe and Mamma Mia!, especially now that we have seen her become a mother for the second time.

In this regard, Seyfried talked about her daily life during a recent interview with Io Donna, during which she also focused on the effects of her private life on obsessive-compulsive disorder which the actress said she had been suffering from for some time.

“Funny: Today it comes out in a manageable way, and that makes me feel so powerful! Not that I give up the medicines, that is not: I take them since I was 19, are essential for my health and, consequently, for my daughter’s well-being. I’m healthier than I’ve ever been! Before giving birth, I concentrated on the problem as much as I could, even resuming cognitive behavioral therapy … Stabilizing you is something you have to want: it’s not like you’re having a daughter and, poof! suddenly you find yourself more in control“were the words of the In Time star.

As for the workplace, however, ours seems to be able to say enough when needed: some time ago, for example, Amanda Seyfried said she was against a Mamma Mia! 3 because … There would be no more Abba songs as valid as those already used.