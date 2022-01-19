Today comes the new 5G, airlines fear catastrophe

36

























Today, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the American telephone companies AT&T And Verizon will turn on new repeaters for the data network 5G and this, in the United States, could become a very big problem: according to the major American airlines, in fact, the switching on of these repeaters could be “catastrophic” for the air traffic.









The password is C-Band, i.e. C band of 5G frequencies: these are precisely the frequencies that are about to be engaged by the signal of telephone operators and which, potentially, have a huge impact on airliners safety. Precisely for this reason the Federal Aviation Administration (the American equivalent of the Italian ENAC), which however disagrees with the Federal Communications Commission on the risks deriving from these new radio frequencies. In short, the situation is far from clear in America and the real risk is that thousands of flights (also international) come deleted.

What is 5G C-Band

The so-called 5G C-Band consists in the transmission of data on the mobile network using the frequency band included between 3.70 and 3.98 GHz. We are therefore within 5G “Sub-6 GHz“, Which is not the fastest transmission type, but the one with the best coverage. However, compared to the speed of 4G there are notable improvements and you can easily reach a speed of 1 Gigabit per second (about 10 times faster than basic 4G).

At the moment not all 5G smartphone they are able to connect to these frequencies, although their number will increase in the future. To date, models such as iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, all Samsung Galaxy S21, foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3, Google Pixel 6 and a few others can take advantage of the 5G C-Band.

5G and aviation security

The frequencies of the 5G C-Band that from today will be used in the United States can create problems to some instruments of airliners, such as altimeters which are used for land safely when there is little visibility due to bad weather.

This risk is confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration, but it is denied by the Federal Communications Commission, which points out that aircraft altimeters use a higher frequency, between 4.2 and 4.4 GHz, and this protects them from any problem because 0.2 GHz is enough to act as “bearing“and avoid interference.

But a complicate things Another factor is added: not all airliners’ altimeters are the same, nor do they all use the same frequencies. Some, therefore, could suffer interference while others, on the contrary, could not.

The airline alarm

In a joint letter sent by American airlines UPS Airlines, Alaska Air, Atlas Air, JetBlue Airways And FedEx Express to the technical and political authorities of the United States affected by this affair, it is clearly stated that it is necessary that “5G is implemented except when the towers are too close to the airport runways, until the FAA determines how to do it safely without catastrophic disruption“. If not, the companies continue, “Truthfully said, the nation’s trade will stop“.

In addition to safety, therefore, that of possible interference between 5G C-Band and air traffic is also a huge business problem: on the one hand the telecommunications industry wants to grow, on the other the aviation industry wants to continue working.

What is more important, today: transporting data or transporting goods and people?