“Today Diana would have been the queen” – El Financiero

The Queen isabel IIwho died on September 8 at the age of 96, was very meticulous in her diet, drank tea daily and had two ingredients prohibited in the royal kitchen: garlic and oysters; his chefs had special instructions, one of his former cooks was Darren McGradywho said goodbye to the monarch with a message on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, when the queen was reported to be in the Balmoral Castle Under medical supervision, the chef expressed that he was glad he was in that place: “This is his happy place, his place. She smiles wider at Balmoral. With many happy memories. Her jewel in the highlands. Balmoral is where she would have wanted to be…for the inevitable.”

However, hours later, when his death was announced, Darren McGrady wrote a message of condolences On twitter:

“Rest in peace, Your Majesty. Thanks for your service. Y thank you for letting me cook for you for eleven years. Memories I’ll keep forever,” he then added, “I know, I know, it’s wrong to say or even think this, but I can’t get it out of my head. If things had gone according to plan, princess diana would have been queen diana today.”.

Darren McGrady said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth and remembered Princess Diana of Wales. (Photo: Twitter / @DarrenMcGrady).

Who is Darren McGrady, chef to Queen Elizabeth?

McGrady was personal chef to various members of the royal family, in addition to Queen Elizabeth II, cooked for Diana, Princess of Walesas well as Princes William and Harry for 15 years.

His story there began in 1982, when he moved to the Buckingham Palace Royal Kitchenwhere he cooked daily for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh and banquets for foreign Heads of State.

He has given interviews for various international media, where he revealed details of your stay in those kitchenssuch as the queen’s favorite dishes and her tea drinking habits.

He has also cooked for five presidents of the united states and is currently engaged in various activities: he is a chef, author, culinary consultant, event planner and public speaker, lives in Dallas, Texas.

On his YouTube channel, he has recounted many of the recipes at royal residences, even launching a book titled Eating Royally; Recipes and Remembrances from a Palace Kitchenthe royalties of which he donated to the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.

Much has been speculated about his departure from Buckingham Palace, rumors surfaced that he had been fired for talking too much about royalty; however, on his YouTube channel he states:

“I was not fired by the royal familyI was moved to Kensington Palace when Princess Diana and Prince Charles parted ways and would sometimes help out at banquets while working for the princess. That is not true. I worked 11 years at Buckingham Palace and 4 more for Princess Diana and I would never speak ill of them, so it’s not true.”

chef’s character appears on tape spencer and on his Instagram McGrady commented on the scene:

“The part of the movie spencer that really gave me goosebumps. When Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) meets her chef Darren McGrady (Sean Harris) i closed my eyes and it really seemed like the princess was talking to me again. Whatever you think of the movie…Kristen Stewart nailed her voice!”