“Today didn’t go well, but we have to stay focused for Final B” – OA Sport

Not all cakes come with a hole. This is how the discourse is introduced to talk about what happened in the semifinals of the women’s short track relay at the Beijing Winter Olympics (China). The two heats were held on the icy oval of the Capital Indoor Stadium which assigned the seats for Final A.

The blue, unfortunately, did not manage to center the qualification. The quartet formed by Arianna Fontana, Cynthia Mascitto, Martina and Arianna Valcepina saw his dreams of glory fade with the fall of Mascitto. Selection of the Bel Paese inserted in a very difficult battery, considering the presence of Holland and China who have obtained the pass for the final act that will give away medals, as well as Canada and Korea.

Fontana took it with philosophy to Eurosport’s microphones, however not willing to give up: “Unfortunately today it did not go well. There was a crash that can happen, but we have to stay focused for Final B and try to win it. In short track anything can happen and, remembering the Netherlands that won the Final B four years ago and got on the podium, we must continue to believe in it.“Declared the champion from Valtellina.

At this point all that remains is to wait for the outcome of the two Finals (A and B) to understand the composition of the podium. The races are scheduled for 13 February.

Photo: LaPresse