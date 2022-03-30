“Today Ecuador says present to the world!”, Alfaro grabbed the microphone for an emotional speech

The face of the new generation. After the failure of being left out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where we already saw each other inside for a large part of the Qualifiers, Gustavo Alfaro arrived with a work team that changed the staff of the Ecuador national team.

Guide of a new generation that promises to spend many years in the national team, the Argentine coach today lives his happiest days as a professional technical director. This was seen at the Banco Pichincha Stadium in Guayaquil during the last day of the Qualifiers.

After the final whistle after the 1-1 against the Argentine National Team, where the agonizing draw was achieved thanks to Enner Valencia’s rebound in his penalty, Alfaro grabbed the microphone and sent a message to all the fans who showed up at the stadium.

Alfaro’s full speech:

“Good evening Ecuador! Thanks! The truth is that I am living one of the happiest moments of my life. They know that it is difficult for me to celebrate. I have my family somewhere in the stadium that came from Argentina to support as they have done for 30 years. Thank you Ecuador for the warmth and for the quality of treatment since September 6 that we arrived here. Thanks to them: they are the real architects of that. Because they were able to believe, because they took the post of many teams that had made history in Ecuador and we paid tribute to them on the wall of the National Team’s house where those who made great history of this soccer are portrayed. The challenge was a black wall where they had to hang their picture in history. For that they had to believe: they believed from the first day. They were patient, they were persevering but above all they were hunters of impossible utopias because nobody believed in Ecuador and today Ecuador is on its feet. Today Ecuador says present to the world! As they said, it is the beginning of something very important. The challenge is 17 million people. We are the ones who are going to carry forward the will and dreams of a country. We will fight to make them happy. And if we cannot achieve what the country wants, we are going to give up our lives so that they feel the dignity of a group that feels identified with a flag, with a shield and with a national anthem. As you say in the locker room, who are we? And what are we here for? Let’s win Ecuador!”.