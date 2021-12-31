Today Germany is starting to shut down its nuclear power plants

There Germany today off three of his six nuclear power plants still operational and the rest will be closed by the end of 2022, a date decided by the former chancellor, Angela Merkel, in the wake of the disaster that occurred in Japan, in Fukushima, in 2011.

The German nuclear companies, due to the early closure of the plants, which represent half of the country’s nuclear energy production, will receive almost 3 billion dollars and turn off well four Gigawatt: the equivalent of producing 1,000 wind turbines.

The plants that are shut down today are those of Brokdorf, near Hamburg; that of Grohnde, close to Hanover; and that of Gundremmingen, near Monk. The rest are in the Lower Saxony, in the Bavaria and in the district of Stuttgart.

The decision to give up atomic energy to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy was made in 2002, by the Social Democratic Government of the then Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and the three closed reactors had been activated in the mid 80s.

It remains to decide where they will come jabs tens of thousands of tons of nuclear waste that, experts warn, could remain radioactive for 35 thousand generations and, at the moment, I am under consideration 90 potentially suitable areas.

To safeguard some jobs, the utility company RWE has officially declared that more than two-thirds of the 600 workers of the nuclear power plant Gundremmingen they will be employed in post-closure operations until 2030, but part of the employees will inevitably lose their jobs.