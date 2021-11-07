“Today glass is half empty, but Milan are an excellent team that deserves the championship lead”

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi spoke to DAZN at the end of the derby. These are his statements:

Half full or half empty glass? “Half empty. We created many situations, we missed a penalty. In my opinion we deserved more, we faced an excellent team that deserves to be at the top of the championship. We are a bit late but there is time ”.

On the direct clashes: “Now what we have to do is recover strength and energy. We drew with Juve and Inter in the last six and we deserved to win, then 4 wins. Milan and Napoli are doing incredible things, but there is still time. Milan are an excellent team, it was a very fast-paced derby even though both teams can technically play better ”.

On penalties: “Our penalty takers are Lautaro and Calhanoglu. On the first penalty he beat Hakan, on the second he wanted to beat Lautaro. If we had scored the wrong penalties we would have some very important extra points ”.

On Calhanoglu: “I think it’s him and Lautaro who decide, we know how it works in those moments. Calhanoglu played an excellent match tonight as he did against Udinese. We play every 3 days and I have to make choices, every time I always have huge doubts “.

On the moments of the match: “In my opinion we did the first 20 minutes not approaching very well, then we started to keep the ball. Milan is a technical team that makes mobility its main weapon, you have to make them run. Apart from the first 20 and the last 7 minutes we dominated, we would have deserved something more ”.

On Barella: “He asked for the change, we will evaluate. I also had problems with Dzeko and Batons. It is normal that playing with these rhythms can create situations of this kind, we hope that they are things of little importance “.