Today, hand in hand with María Paz Lunghi – El Eco

María Paz Lunghi, better known as “Pachi”, was born on December 9, 1997, she is 24 years old and forms a family of five members: her parents Laura Marina Bianchi and Sergio Luis Lunghi and mother Laura Marina Bianchi; and her sisters María Emilia and Camila Lunghi.

I received the news in your email Receive newsletter

She studied as a Physical Education Teacher and in December 2021 she finished her studies at the Tandil Institute of Higher Education.

Although he is a fan of all sports, he has a preference mainly for tennis and hockey.

She started at a very young age, surrounded by athletes like her father, who instilled in her a passion for sports and for Rojo, the Independiente de Avellaneda club. In her house she lived with a ball, for which the patio of that property became her first training place. She hooped basketball, soccer with her father, and the inevitable racquetball court that, according to her mother, blocked her path.

He began his career as athletes around the age of 4, playing tennis at the “Negro” Gómez and Mario Bravo tennis academy, until he was 15. Despite having a good performance and dedication to this beautiful sport, evidenced in the different competitions, made the decision to step aside since it was difficult for the family to have the economic resources that this sport requires to continue advancing at the highest level.

Therefore, at age 16, the sports fanatic had to take another course. So she opted to try field hockey. It was a great challenge for her, but in her Los 50 club she found a place for herself and a family that made her feel comfortable and valuable.

They made it easy for her, because her coach at the time saw María Paz as a future striker. As the years passed, she ended up being captain of the club’s First Division, also transmitting her passion and knowledge to the children’s categories. She, in turn, joined the Tandil team in their respective competitions.

Today, thanks to hockey, he is in another country playing and dedicating himself to this. It all started in 2019, when a French club contacted her to strengthen the team and be promoted to the top flight of the French league. Not knowing her language, she dared to step out of her comfort zone. She only went for three months (second round of the tournament), and then she decided to complete her studies in Argentina.

After the pandemic, already with title in hand, he returned to the Old Continent to continue with that experience. Since March, he has been in the city of Bordeaux, France, representing Villa Primrose, a club that he bet on and continues to trust in the player that emerged in Tandil. She feels that she grew as an athlete and a person, since living immersed in another culture leaves her with many learnings and new friendships.

1- The coffee you enjoy the most: At breakfast to start the day.

2- The best advice you have been given: The one who leaves has no prize.

3- The soundtrack of a movie: Disney’s.

4- The ideal meeting: Picada with friends.

5- Lost time: When I get angry.

6- Valuable time: With my family.

7- An actor: Robert Downey Jr “Iron Man”.

8- A friend: My friends from school, always together.

9- One love: The 50 club.

10- An animal: Dog.

11- A plastic artist: My mother and her paintings for us.

12- A car: El Ka de la Lauri.

13- One color: Blue.

14- A television host: Verónica Lozano.

15- An album: Almost Angels.

16- An enemy: I do not have.

17- A writer: Gabriel Rolón.

18- An ideal: To be persevering.

19- A game or toy: Tennis racket.

20- A legacy: Transmit the passion.

21- A book: A journey inside Cachito Vigil.

22- A place: Tandil.

23- A project: Get to know different European leagues.

24- A memory: Championship with the Los 50 club in Sub 19.

25- A reference: In sports, my dad.

26- One flavor: Roast.

27- A dream: Enjoy the sports and professional path.

28- A trip: The south and north of Argentina.

29- An actress: Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey).

30- A foreign band: Ed Sheeran.

31- A national band: Los Chechetes de Monet.

32- A drink: Gin Tonic.

33- A cabal: Repeat underwear and sports top.

34- A song: City bug.

35- A cause: Being sincere.

36- A pending account: Be champion with the First of my Tandil club in the local tournament.

37- A time: High school.

38- A season: Spring.

39- One date: 12/08/2015.

40- A flower: Sunflower.

41- A fragrance: Baby perfume.

42- A fruit: Pear.

43- An obligation: To be constantly transparent.

44- A play: One week nothing more.

45- A movie: Marvel.

46- A possibility: Make people smile.

47- A question: Do I do what I want or what I should?

48- An article of clothing: Slippers.

49- A tradition: The mates at 11 AM.

50- A utopia: Live without fear.