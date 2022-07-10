Today, hand in hand with Miguel Ángel Abad – El Eco

Miguel Ángel Abad was born on July 25, 1975 and from a young age, football was part of his life. His family is made up of his wife Natalia, his children Valentina and Thiago, his mother María Victoria -whom they call “The Great Turk”- and his brothers Cecilia and Javier. He completed his primary education at School 1 and received an accounting degree at the Vulcano Academy.

I received the news in your email Receive newsletter

His beginnings in football were in the Gimnasia y Esgrima club, at the age of 5. At 17, in 1992, he had the great pleasure of debuting in the first division of Gimnasia y Esgrima de Tandil, obtaining the Tandilense League title the following year. That team, among others, was made up of Mauro Camoranessi, a footballer who years later would become world champion wearing the Italy shirt, and today they are great friends.

From that moment on, Abad and football remained united, playing in many institutions in the province. In 1995 he went to Independencia de Gonzales Chaves; he played in Argentine University Group A; he returned to Gymnastics and Fencing; in 1997 he went to play for Independiente de Lobería; Gonzales Chaves Cycling Hurricane; Hurricane of Three Streams; Guillermo Brown from Puerto Madryn; Dorrego Railway; Future; Cipolletti from Rio Negro; Parchment Youth; From the Necochea Valley; Madariaga Youth; Korean Sports; Sporting of Punta Alta; Olavarria Racing; University Group and Hurricane Cyclist.

Although he has achieved many titles, for the soccer player from Tandil it was recorded when he joined that remembered team of Huracán de Tres Arroyos that lost promotion due to promotion to first against Lanús.

Then he returned to Gimnasia y Esgrima as a coach and player, later he accompanied Mauro Camoranesi to Tigre and Cafetaleros de Tapachula Mexico, as field assistant, and I returned to Tandil to direct Velense and Ferrocarril Sud.

Observing his course for football in the province, the striker played 266 games and scored 57 goals in different categories in Argentina.

Abad agreed to answer the questionnaire that allows him to get to know him a little more in depth.

1- The coffee she enjoys the most: My daughter’s.

2- The best advice you have been given: “I invested in bricks”.

3- The soundtrack of a movie: I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing (Aerosmith)-Armageddon.

4- The ideal meeting: With family or friends.

5- Lost time: I don’t waste time, I live it.

6- Valuable time: With my mom.

7- An actor: Morgan Freeman.

8- A friend: Several and very good.

9- One love: My wife Naty.

10- An animal: Dog.

11- A plastic artist:

12- A car: A Motorhome.

13- One color: Red.

14- A television host: Enrique Macaya Márquez

15- An album: Creedence.

16- An enemy: Racing Club de Avellaneda, hahaha.

17- A writer: I don’t have one that I prefer more than another.

18- An ideal: My family.

19- A game or toy: The ball.

20- A legacy: The values ​​that my parents left me.

21- A book: From time to time, varied sports literature.

22- A place: Tandil.

23- A project: Grow as a coach.

24- A memory: Fishing with my old man.

25- A reference: My mom.

26- A flavor: Chocolate.

27- A dream: To see my children received.

28- A trip: To the south.

29- An actress: Sandra Bullock.

30- A foreign band: Aerosmith

31- A national band: Los Redonditos de Ricota.

32- A drink: Red wine.

33- A cabal: Enter with the right foot.

34- A song: “Celebrate life” by Axel.

35- A cause: Being able to continue helping those who need it.

36- A pending account: Traveling to a World Cup.

37- A time: The neighborhood.

38- A season: Summer.

39- A date: The birth of my children.

40- A flower: Agapanthus

41- A fragrance: Homen perfume.

42- A fruit: Apple.

43- An obligation: Get up.

44- A play: None in particular.

45- A movie: “Man on fire”.

46- One possibility: A trip.

47- A question: Why didn’t I reach the First Division of soccer?

48- An article of clothing: T-shirt

49- A tradition: The rock is held on the last Thursday of the month.

50- A utopia: That improves the situation of the country.