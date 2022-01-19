today he signs Sensi, two other names in the sights

Sampdoria wants a change. The latest disappointing results in the league have raised the alarm in the fight for salvation and made it even more necessary to reinforcements from the January market, to shore up an uncovered squad in some sectors. Today Giampaolo will be made official who will also direct the first training session, but the change of technical driving is certainly not the only change on the horizon.
Sensi at Sampdoria, official status on the way
The first shot of Sampdoria bears the name of Stefano Sensi. The Inter midfielder is a bit out of Simone Inzaghi’s rotations in the median, especially because of the many physical problems that conditioned and studded his adventure in the Nerazzurri. In Genoa the former Sassuolo hopes to find new lymph: if he is well he is certainly a starter in the Sampdoria midfielder, with interesting prospects also in terms of Fantasy football. Today there will be the decisive meeting with Inter: as reported by “Tuttosport”, we are moving towards a loan with right of redemption based on attendance.
Defrel and Linetty return to Sampdoria
Not only Sensi: Sampdoria plans to bring Defrel and Linetty back to Genoa as well. The Sassuolo striker is closed by Raspadori and Scamacca in the role of central striker, he is playing little even as a winger and could decide to change the air, perhaps returning to Liguria there where in the 2018/2019 championship he collected 11 goals, his second best career achievement data. The Polish midfielder was also brought to Italy and enhanced by Sampdoria: at the moment he does not find enough space with Juric in Turin and the possibility of a transfer is concrete.
There is also the Eder idea, but Salernitana may have put the arrow in the last few hours. On the landing list Dragusin and Ciervo as well as Torregrossa, in the sights of Pisa: great maneuvers at Sampdoria, with the aim of hitting the goal as soon as possible.