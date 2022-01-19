today he signs Sensi, two other names in the sights

Defrel and Linetty return to Sampdoria

Not only Sensi: Sampdoria plans to bring Defrel and Linetty back to Genoa as well. The Sassuolo striker is closed by Raspadori and Scamacca in the role of central striker, he is playing little even as a winger and could decide to change the air, perhaps returning to Liguria there where in the 2018/2019 championship he collected 11 goals, his second best career achievement data. The Polish midfielder was also brought to Italy and enhanced by Sampdoria: at the moment he does not find enough space with Juric in Turin and the possibility of a transfer is concrete.

There is also the Eder idea, but Salernitana may have put the arrow in the last few hours. On the landing list Dragusin and Ciervo as well as Torregrossa, in the sights of Pisa: great maneuvers at Sampdoria, with the aim of hitting the goal as soon as possible.