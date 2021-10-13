today he takes care of himself

The 24-year-old singer from Don’t Go Yet gave an interview to the magazine Glamor and talked about its mechanisms coping, focusing on happiness, on his struggle with the body positivity and on her relationship with boyfriend Shawn Mendes: “When I have negative thoughts about my body, it’s actually when I want to binge on cookies, and then I have a stomach ache. It’s this strange psychology: the more I love my body, the more I want to take care of it… As long as I’m healthy, I train and feel good, that’s the best I can do. It makes no sense to try to have another type of body ”.

On the importance of focusing on happiness: “It is important to be above not only what makes you sad or anxious, but also what gives you joy. I want to be happy and enjoy my life. It’s a bit like that. ” Shawn Mendes he stepped in to help her out: “I have this pattern where I start eating a lot when I’m anxious or uncomfortable. It is something that gives me comfort. I eat without conscience and then I feel bad. I talked to Shawn about this ”.

“So, at the after party of VMAs, I realized I was doing it. And he said to me, “It’s okay, you’re doing it and it’s okay. Let’s go get some fresh air and don’t do it again. ‘ It really does me good to be able to talk about my habits with someone ”. She then explained that both she and her boyfriend both take care of their mental health by going in therapy and that this has helped them to be more open to each other.

Shawn Mendes also talked about the ways they support each other: “Camila and I give each other an extreme amount of patience And understanding. I think the truth is that when you are struggling with the mental health, sometimes it turns you into the version of yourself that you don’t like to be, and in a way you love and accept your person through this, and being there for them through that, it’s life changing. We give each other a lot of space, understanding and patience ”.