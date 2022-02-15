today he tries to give the image of a good family man- Corriere.it

from Carlos Passerini

The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office forwarded the extradition request and the international arrest warrant to the Ministry of Justice. He lives in a seaside villa with his wife and three children posting pictures of his traditional family

Those were the years of Toda joia toda beleza, of goals and parties, of championships and smiles, of dribbles and excesses, but now there is not even a shadow of joy and beauty, all over, all over. Only sadness remains, to use the title of a famous Brazilian song from the 1960s. The life and football career of Robinho they changed on that Milanese night of January 22, 2013, with that story of sexual abuse against a girl of Albanian origins in a club in the Bicocca area.

There Milan Public Prosecutor’s Officenews of today Tuesday 15 February, has forwarded to the Ministry of Justice the request for extradition and the international arrest warrant for the former attacker of the Milan, definitively sentenced on January 19 to 9 years in prison for group sexual violence. His luck, if we want to call it that, is that Brazil is his friend Bolsonaro will not allow extradition. One thing for sure: football has turned its back on him. After the sponsors, who ditched him for years, one after the other, now his teammates and friends have also disappeared. And it could only be so. Too serious, that sentence. The embarrassment is too great for those who were close to him, for those who played with him, for those who loved him. The ties to his old life have long since been severed. At Milan, to say, they no longer even have a good phone number. The old one who has been detached for years tells those who knew him closely during the Rossoneri years. They wouldn’t even know how to contact him, to send him a shirt or invite him to one of the many friendlies of the old glories that the club organizes from time to time. Even Pato, who in addition to being his compatriot won a championship with him under the guidance of Allegri in 2011, is asking around for news about his former partner and friend. Disappeared from the radar, vanished into thin air, tell the former comrades, who admit they never looked for him again.

In addition to the always very sober photos posted on social networks, in which that smile that was once a trademark now seems a stretch, there is no trace of him. He returned to Brazil in 2019 and obviously hasn’t moved from there, knowing well the mechanism of extradition. He knows right now the only place he can avoid jail. And it doesn’t matter if in Brazil, where in 2019 there was a rape every 8 minutes, his trial is followed with enormous attention, just like in Italy. Better there than here for him. It is known that he lives locked up in the seaside villa of Guarujin the State of St. Paul, where he has a swimming pool with his name on the bottom and a wall full of shirts that trace his career, which began and ended in Santos. There is also a photo with Pel, who one day said of him: The first time I saw him touch the ball, I got goosebumps, I almost cried, his dribbling devastating, like the simplicity with which treats the ball. Remember myself when I was his age. The ancient joia. His life has changed, tell those close to him in Brazil, no more excesses and an almost normal everyday life, as if he were any 38-year-old, next to his wife Vivian Guglielmetti, his compatriot but of clear Italian origins, whom he met as a boy and who already followed him in his adventure at Milan. The only mistake I made was cheating, the player said some time ago, referring to the episode of 2013. Moreover, not the first: in 2009 he had already been accused of sexual assault for a alleged rape in a Leeds nightclub against an 18-year-old student, these were the times when he was in the Premier League at Manchester City, but after his arrest he was later acquitted. The couple, married in 2009, have three children: Robson aged 14, Gianluca aged 10 and Giulia aged 6. The family pictures posted on Instagram they are always accompanied by biblical verses. A clear reference to the traditional family, the only possible one according to the Christian-evangelical conception to which the former footballer is faithful, who on social networks and not only has always defined himself as a follower of Christ. The image that tries to convey, through the smartphone, that of a good family man. But maybe late.