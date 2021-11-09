Today hundreds more migrants have reached the border between Belarus and Poland

On Tuesday, hundreds of migrants reached the border between Belarus and Poland, where a crisis created by the Belarusian government led by President Alexander Lukashenko with the aim of putting pressure on the European Union has been underway for some days. According to estimates by the European Commission, about two thousand people were present at the border on Tuesday morning, compared to the hundreds who arrived on Monday. The Guardian quoted a spokesman for the Polish government who said they were reaching the border between three thousand and four thousand people.

#Belarus This is what the migrant camp near Bruzgi looks like. Polish authorities estimate that there are now up to 2,000 migrants there.Overall in Belarus there might be thousands more.I don’t think Lukashenko wants to de-escalate unless there is a strong response from the EU pic.twitter.com/22g1qxYtOX – Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) November 9, 2021

The situation is becoming increasingly worrying from a humanitarian point of view. The migrants were on the road leading from the Belarusian town of Bruzgi to the Polish town of Kuźnica, in an area without many services and where temperatures are currently close to freezing. “Neither Belarus nor Poland are welcoming us,” he told BBC News Shwan Kurd, a 33-year-old Iraqi who is on the border: «they don’t let us sleep and we are hungry, there is neither water nor food here. There are small children, elderly people and families ».

It is currently unclear how the ongoing deadlock can be resolved, nor whether the two countries will allow someone to take care of the migrants. For NGOs dealing with migrants it is very difficult to reach that area due to the state of emergency in force on the border with Belarus, imposed by Poland weeks ago.