“Today I am a safer person”: Olivia Rodrigo reflected on her new film Driving Home 2 u

UNITED STATES-. This Friday, March 25, it premieres on Disney Plus the new movie Olivia Rodrigoa documentary in which the artist recounts the making of her debut album SOUR. The star takes a road trip from Salt Lake Citywhere he began with the composition of the album, The Angels in his old Ford Bronco while making stops to do live performances and analyze each song.

In a recent interview, Rodrigo talked about the new movie titled Olivia Rodrigo: Driving home 2 u, and the chapter that closes with its premiere. “The process of making SOUR and putting it out into the world really challenged me, I’ve grown a lot and learned a lot more about myself. I definitely feel like I’m a more confident person today because of that,” the 19-year-old star said.

“The whole process of filming the movie, for me, was super nostalgic. It was about revisiting this bygone era of my life and closing that chapter. So, there was a lot of nostalgia involved. I definitely felt differently about love when I wrote SOUR than I do now. I think when you’re going through heartbreak like that, you can get very disillusioned with concepts of relationships.” Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo shot to stardom with her album SOUR

“But now I’m in a place where I’m so happy that I’ve been through all of that, and I have so much love for all these people that I’ve been in a relationship with. And so cool that I have to write songs to help me get through it.” Rodrigo. During the film directed by Stacy Leethe singer reflects on her romantic past and the anguish she felt when her relationship ended.

in the film Rodrigo also reflects on the pressures he felt upon debuting his hit single Driver’s License. “That’s a mindset that I struggle with a lot in all aspects of life. And I don’t think I’m alone in feeling like you constantly need to do more. Which can obviously be detrimental, but I think that’s part of why I’m ambitious.”