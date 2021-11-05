today I announce and sign the contract

Inter scored a sensational blow on the transfer market for the present and the future of the club. Today is the day of the signing and the announcement

Some players are special and leave a mark, a very precise mark on the pitch that is impossible not to notice. That simply steals the eye and drives the coaches crazy.

There are complete footballers who – simply – become essential and can no longer be done without. They become symbols and certainly bricks, foundations on which to build the future. Who better than Nicolò Barella does it fit into this description? Total midfielder who attacks, defends, runs and creates the game, key man ofInter from Antonio Conte before and Simone Inzaghi then. And now the Nerazzurri don’t want to do without it. Despite a contract that left a bit of anxiety in the management and half of Europe ready to make false papers to get it.

Calciomercato Inter, Barella ready to sign the renewal: it’s his day

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of talk about the possible problems in case of non-renewal of Barella, with the big players ready to try the big shot. Inter, therefore, has accelerated the practices and put everyone on the corner for the future of the midfielder. Piero Ausilio he had already announced that the renewal was now imminent, now the Nerazzurri are ready to put pen to paper.

According to reports from ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, in fact, today the signature and announcement of the renewal of Barella is on the agenda. The former Cagliari will sign a contract until 2026, three years more than the current deadline. Inter locks another jewel in this way.