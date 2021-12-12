“Today I saw a team that wanted against a strong but tired opponent”

The Friuli coach Gabriele Cioffi was interviewed by DAZN at the end of Udinese-Milan.

On the attitude: “I started with an advantage because the work done by Gotti was important, I started from a solid base. Thanks to the staff for their trust, the company and the guys. I saw a team running, fighting, wanting to ”.

On the aggressiveness of the first half: “It is clear that we would have liked to play more, we had prepared the game to go more on the outside. Today is the match that Udinese must play. We had a level team, albeit tired. We came from a trauma, it is a defeat for everyone that Gotti has gone away. It is normal for a hint of insecurity to come with you. But I have to say only good to the guys, there is a lot to build “.

Su Deulofeu: “We will continue on the path presented tonight. He played a great game, like the team in general. I have to thank everyone, I didn’t see anyone pull their foot back. Too bad for some naivety, we did some foul that we could have avoided. You can’t have everything, you start from what we could have done well and push even more on what we did well. It is right that a player comes out angry, if he comes out happy there is a problem. He came out angry and had respect. Deulofeu came out angry, someone entered who was even more angry. These are normal things in football ”.

On the future: “I’d be a liar to say I don’t care. I think one game at a time. I certainly don’t miss a second of the day by leaving out something “.

The first exultation as a Serie A coach: “I felt like going to the bench with the boys who were there”.