“Today I will not have panic or tears”: Olena Zelenska is Ukraine’s first lady and courageous mother of two turned into a target for Putin | People | Entertainment

Volodimir Zelenski is one of the most popular names of the moment. The president of Ukraine is at the forefront of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, trying to defend his territory from Vladimir Putin’s attack. And although he is not physically next to him, his wife, Olena Zelenska, takes on a fundamental meaning as his support.

The former comedic actor stepped forward as a true leader of state to fight for his country against the Russians, earning worldwide admiration.

In a series of television broadcasts, he called himself “enemy number 1” of the invading forces and his wife and children, ages 17 and 9, “number 2” on his list.

They are Maria and Yekaterina, the daughters of Vladimir Putin: They grew up under false names and there are no official photos

She is the wife of the president of Ukraine

Olena Zelenska is the first lady of Ukraine. At 44, she is an architect by profession, having graduated from Krivoy Rog National University. However, she never exercised it and soon became a screenwriter for Kvartal 95 Studio, a production company that she created together with her husband and that is currently one of the most recognized in her country.

It was while studying higher education, where she met who is today her husband and president of a nation in conflict.

The beautiful woman enjoys great popularity, and at the same time is considered one of the most influential in her nation, for reasons that go beyond her title and since long before the attacks, Tatler magazine reviewed.

Volodimir Zelensky’s wife launched Ukraine’s accession to the G7 international gender equality initiative, the so-called Biarritz Alliance, and did so through a speech at the third Congress of Ukrainian Women, held in December 2019 .

In addition, he works for culture, implementing a reform of the school nutrition system and starting an initiative to spread the Ukrainian language throughout the world, all while advocating for a barrier-free society.

encouragement for his people

In the midst of the war crisis affecting her country, the Ukrainian first lady left a message of solidarity for her people.

“Ukrainians, my dear people! Today I see all of you: everyone I see on television, in the streets, on the Internet. I see your posts and videos. And you know what? They are incredible. I feel proud to live and share a country with you. It is often said that ‘many people make a crowd’, but this refers to us, because many Ukrainians are not just a crowd. This is a real army!”

Aware of the need to arm herself with courage and gallantry to come out of the Russian invasion, Olena continued to talk about her attitude in these difficult times.

“So today I will not have panic or tears. Today I will stay calm and feel safe. My children notice me, so I will stay with them, my husband and all of you. I love! I love Ukraine! ”, She wrote in a few moving words that she left on his Instagram, with a photograph of the flag of his country.

In another publication, he posted a postcard in which he wanted to reflect the harsh reality that mothers live with their newborn children, from the shelters in Kiev.

This baby was born in the Kiev air-raid shelter. This would have to have happened under completely different circumstances, under peaceful skies. That’s what kids should see. But the most important thing is that with her there were doctors and people who cared for her and her mother, despite the war. She will be protected and defended. Because they are incredible, my dear compatriots. We are the army and the army is made up of us. And the creatures that are born in the air-raid shelters will live in a peaceful country that knew how to defend itself.

A young mother of two little ones: Aleksandra and Kiril

Olena and Volodimir married in 2003, after 8 years of dating. As a result of their union, they consolidated a family with their two offspring.

The firstborn is Aleksandra Zelenskaya, who was born in Ukraine on July 15, 2004, therefore she is 17 years old. She is followed by Kiril Zelenskiy, the charming 9-year-old boy.

Where is the president of Ukraine and his family?

Both the whereabouts of the family of the Ukrainian president, as if they are all together, is unknown. At the moment, the only one who offered location details – although very few – is Volodimir Zelenski himself, who assures that he remains in a “government neighborhood” in Kiev, the country’s capital.

In social networks, he is seen dressed as a military man and part of the resistance troops. On several occasions, he also posted videos stating that he will stay defending the people from the Russians.