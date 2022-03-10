Today I would not dare to go with my son to a visiting match: Aguirre

Midtime Editorial

The terrifying incident what happened in the match between Queretaro and Atlas in the match corresponding to Day 9 of the Clausura 2022 from MX League has gone around the world. One of the most recent personalities to express her opinion on the matter was Javier Aguirreformer coach of Monterey Stripedwho stated that: “You wouldn’t go with your kids to an away game.”

We are subjected to the encouragement or discouragement of the bars: Vasco

“This tension has been around for a while, the teams do what they can, they try, but we’ve been we are subjected to the encouragement or discouragement of the bars. At the end of the training they wait for you, they shout at you, they go to the airports and no longer say visitors, the own. It is something that we are on time, fortunately no one has died, but it was creepy. I’ve never seen that in my life,” he said. Javier Aguirre.

“I am saddened by the note of the images that were given over the weekend and went around the world, on the bars. When I played they were called porras, the one from the America, Chivas… we went with the familymy parents went to the Azteca to see me play. Today I would not dare to go with my son to an away game“.

In an interview with “El Larguero” from Spain,

Javier “Vasco” Aguirre

He also commented that some

foreign players

opt for

not reach the MX League

by

“bad news”

that come from the Mexican contest. Likewise, he declared that with

scratched

: “did not live up to expectations” in the

Club World Cup

.

However, he commented that: “with two games it could be turned around” especially with the playoffs. He was happy that Monterey you have already been able to win with your friend Victor Manuel Vucetich and finally, he expressed that he does not rule out the idea of ​​directing in Spainwhere he spent 12 seasons.

