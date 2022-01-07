News

Today is another day, Serena Bortone moved: “It was terrible”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read

Serena Bortone was moved during the episode of Today is another day on January 7th. Here is who the guest in the studio was and what he said during the interview.

The presenter of Today is another day, Serena Bortone (photo © Rai).

During transmission Today is another day, aired every afternoon on Rai 1, the presenter Serena Bortone she was moved by the story of the guest in the studio. The famous Italian voice actor Luca Ward, voice of Sandokan, Diabolik, Il Gladiatore, but also of actors such as Nicholas Cage, Tom Hanks and Richard Gere granted her an interview.

What moved about Luca’s presence in the studio, however, was not so much the personal experience, but a detail private which before now had only been hinted at during an interview with Very true. Not long ago, in fact, he and his wife discovered a very serious health problem in their daughter almost by chance. moon.

Luca Ward to Serena Bortone: “We felt guilty”

The famous Italian voice actor and actor Luca Ward while promoting his book "The talent of being nobody" published by Sperlling & Kupfer (Instagram photo).
The famous Italian voice actor and actor Luca Ward while promoting his book “The talent of being nobody” published by Sperlling & Kupfer (Instagram photo).

Serena Bortone appeared visibly moved during the episode of Today is another day, when Luca Ward revealed that her daughter suffers from the Marfan syndrome. It all started by chance, when observing his Moon he realized that his pelvis was not correctly aligned. From there, a year and a half of medical research began.

READ ALSO >>> Serena Bortone shocked by the terrible mourning: “We will miss you” – PHOTO

DON’T MISS OUT >>> Today is another day, surprise is coming: Serena Bortone makes a promise

The result was terrible. Luca Ward discovered that Luna had a pathology that negatively impacted the organs of the connective tissue such as the skeletal system, eyes, heart, blood vessels. They couldn’t hold back from doing the classic internet search, which obviously threw them in panic more total.

Serena Bortone moved: the reaction of Luca Ward and his wife in front of Luna’s illness

Initially, Luca Ward thought that the problems were his fault, that he had omitted something or had made a mistake in raising his daughter. His wife, at that moment, decided to renounce to his career to be able to devote himself completely to his daughter. The voice actor comments: “Had reason she“.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

«My greatest success? They are the children »- Corriere.it

October 17, 2021

Cryptocurrencies: after Bitcoin and Ethereum, beware of Ripple

August 18, 2021

When will Bitcoin payments also be made in Italy?

September 29, 2021

Emirates News Agency – DWTCA signs agreement with Binance to participate in the world’s first virtual resource ecosystem

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button