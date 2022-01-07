Today is another day, Serena Bortone moved: “It was terrible”

Serena Bortone was moved during the episode of Today is another day on January 7th. Here is who the guest in the studio was and what he said during the interview.

During transmission Today is another day, aired every afternoon on Rai 1, the presenter Serena Bortone she was moved by the story of the guest in the studio. The famous Italian voice actor Luca Ward, voice of Sandokan, Diabolik, Il Gladiatore, but also of actors such as Nicholas Cage, Tom Hanks and Richard Gere granted her an interview.

What moved about Luca’s presence in the studio, however, was not so much the personal experience, but a detail private which before now had only been hinted at during an interview with Very true. Not long ago, in fact, he and his wife discovered a very serious health problem in their daughter almost by chance. moon.

Luca Ward to Serena Bortone: “We felt guilty”

Serena Bortone appeared visibly moved during the episode of Today is another day, when Luca Ward revealed that her daughter suffers from the Marfan syndrome. It all started by chance, when observing his Moon he realized that his pelvis was not correctly aligned. From there, a year and a half of medical research began.

The result was terrible. Luca Ward discovered that Luna had a pathology that negatively impacted the organs of the connective tissue such as the skeletal system, eyes, heart, blood vessels. They couldn’t hold back from doing the classic internet search, which obviously threw them in panic more total.

Serena Bortone moved: the reaction of Luca Ward and his wife in front of Luna’s illness

Initially, Luca Ward thought that the problems were his fault, that he had omitted something or had made a mistake in raising his daughter. His wife, at that moment, decided to renounce to his career to be able to devote himself completely to his daughter. The voice actor comments: “Had reason she“.