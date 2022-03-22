Today is another day, Serena Bortone still positive at Covid: “I already had it in January and I have two vaccines”

James 51 mins ago Health Leave a comment 51 Views

A totally unexpected surprise for the viewers of Today is another day. During today’s episode, March 21, Serena Bortone conducted from home as it tested positive at Covid. Well yes, the presenter – who had already had Covid in January 2021 – probably contracted it again: “I have a little fever. I did the rapid and got a slightly dash positive and I’m waiting for the final check. In the meantime, I’m staying at home. I already did Covid last January, I did two vaccines, but we do not miss anything ”, said Bortone. In its place Pino Strabioli, regular guest of the Rai 1 program which is enjoying so much success this year. A purely symbolic and supportive presence, given that Bortone had no difficulty in leading, albeit from home.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Selvaggia Lucarelli against Massimo Giletti: “Link registered by Ukraine, but he didn’t say it”. He replies: “Better when you raise the paddles to Dancing”

next

Source link

About James

Check Also

“We are not in an alarmist mode” – NBC New York (47)

What you should know Another variant of COVID-19 is helping to drive cases up in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved