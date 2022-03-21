Today is another day, Serena Bortone still positive at Covid: “I already had it in January and I have two vaccines”

A totally unexpected surprise for the viewers of Today is another day. During today’s episode, March 21, Serena Bortone conducted from home as it tested positive at Covid. Well yes, the presenter – who had already had Covid in January 2021 – probably contracted it again: “I have a little fever. I did the rapid and got a slightly dash positive and I’m waiting for the final check. In the meantime, I’m staying at home. I already did Covid last January, I did two vaccines, but we do not miss anything ”, said Bortone. In its place Pino Strabioli, regular guest of the Rai 1 program which is enjoying so much success this year. A purely symbolic and supportive presence, given that Bortone had no difficulty in leading, albeit from home.

