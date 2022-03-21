Today is another day, Serena Bortone still positive at Covid: “I already had it in January and I have two vaccines”

A totally unexpected surprise for the viewers of Today is another day. During today’s episode, March 21, Serena Bortone conducted from home as it tested positive at Covid. Well yes, the presenter – who had already had Covid in January 2021 – probably contracted it again: “I have a little fever. I did the rapid and got a slightly dash positive and I’m waiting for the final check. In the meantime, I’m staying at home. I already did Covid last January, I did two vaccines, but we do not miss anything ”, said Bortone. In its place Pino Strabioli, regular guest of the Rai 1 program which is enjoying so much success this year. A purely symbolic and supportive presence, given that Bortone had no difficulty in leading, albeit from home.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thank you,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Selvaggia Lucarelli against Massimo Giletti: “Link registered by Ukraine, but he didn’t say it”. He replies: “Better when you raise the paddles to Dancing”